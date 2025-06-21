Stefan Küng leads the breakaway group on Friday. Keystone

Professional cyclist Stefan Küng from Thurgau is facing an exciting summer - both professionally and privately. Before he announces his new team in August, he will soon become a father for the second time.

No time? blue Sport summarizes for you Stefan Küng is expected to become a father for the second time.

His due date could coincide with the Tour de France. His team now has to decide whether to compete in the cycling race with or without Küng. Küng: "I can live with both scenarios."

It will be his last season for Groupama-FDJ. Then he will change teams. There are many indications that he will join the Swiss Pro Tour team Tudor. Show more

Stefan Küng could easily pass for an advertising spokesman for Switzerland Tourism these days. The rider from eastern Switzerland never misses an opportunity at the Tour de Suisse to talk about the beauty of the country and how much it means to him to pedal through his homeland in the best weather and be cheered on by the enthusiastic crowds of spectators at the roadside.

His first participation was eight years ago. In 2018, 2021 and 2023, Küng won the opening time trial and then rode in the golden leader's jersey. He will not have such an opportunity this year. The only stage in the battle against the clock leads from Beckenried up to Stockhütte on Sunday - and definitely involves too many meters of climbing for a strong roller like Küng.

Due date in July

This is one of the reasons why the most successful active Swiss pro has designed his form build-up with an altitude training camp immediately before the Tour de Suisse so that he reaches his performance peak in July. He would then like to fulfill his long-awaited dream of his first stage win at the Tour de France. On the fifth day, a wavy time trial awaits in Normandy - the best conditions for him to land a coup in his showpiece discipline.

That was the plan - at least until last December. In the meantime, his wife Céline is pregnant again. In spring 2024, the couple suffered a miscarriage, and now the birth of their second child - another boy - is imminent. This also affects Küng's race planning.

Not missed a Tour de France since 2017

The Tour de France starts in Lille on July 5, just over two weeks from now. "It's actually the case that my due date falls at this time," confirmed Küng on the sidelines of the Tour de Suisse. "I told the team managers this back in December and said that as soon as my wife showed the first signs, I would go home," says the Thurgau native.

The question now is whether the team will take the gamble and run the risk of Küng withdrawing from the tour very early on. Without its experienced road captain, Groupama-FDJ would be missing an important team pillar. Since his debut in 2017, when he narrowly missed out on second place in the opening time trial in Düsseldorf, Küng has been at the start of the Tour of France every year.

"I can live with both scenarios," says Küng, looking ahead. He lives for cycling, his profession, continues the multiple World Championship medal winner. "But something like this is even more important to me. The team understands that too."

Rumors of a move to Tudor

Stefan Küng will soon be making some changes not only in his private life, but also professionally. "I've told the team that I'll be moving at the end of the season." Küng already knows which team will be his new one, but he does not want to or is not allowed to reveal it. The reason: According to the regulations of the UCI, no contracts may be officially signed before August 1st.

Küng is currently in his tenth season as a professional cyclist and will be 32 years old in November. There are many indications that he will soon join the Swiss Pro Tour team Tudor after starting out at BMC and switching to Groupama-FDJ in 2019. A transfer to the team of his former idol Fabian Cancellara would make sense for both sides for several reasons.

Contract for several seasons

Following the signing of Marc Hirschi, Tudor would now have a second world-class Swiss rider at its disposal. Küng has been one of the best in time trials for years - nobody at Tudor can hold a candle to him.

Küng would also be in an excellent position in the spring classics. In his favorite races such as Paris-Roubaix or the Tour of Flanders, he would have a strong group of helpers at his side. For the Ardennes classics, on the other hand, France's two-time world champion Julian Alaphilippe and Marc Hirschi would be set. The roles of the top stars would therefore be clearly distributed - also in the grand tours, where Küng could contribute his immense experience as an extension of the team management.

Küng has already revealed that the commitment to his future team is for "several seasons". Enough time to fulfill his sporting dreams, such as winning a stage at the Tour de France. Küng has long been promoting himself beyond Switzerland's borders.