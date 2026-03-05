  1. Residential Customers
Successful operation Stefan Küng reports back after his serious crash: "It's going to be a long road"

Jan Arnet

5.3.2026

Stefan Küng will have to give up cycling for the next few weeks.
Keystone

Stefan Küng suffered a fracture to his left thigh last week at the Omloop Het Nieuwsblad World Tour race in Belgium. Now the Swiss cycling star is back with an update.

05.03.2026, 14:48

The cycling season got off to a bad and painful start for Stefan Küng. The rider from eastern Switzerland crashed heavily in Belgium last Saturday, fracturing his left thigh and requiring surgery.

On Thursday, the two-time European time trial champion posted an Instagram post showing himself with crutches in front of the Berit Klink in eastern Switzerland. "The road to recovery will be long, but I'm ready to tackle it and will work hard to get back to the top," wrote Küng, sharing the official statement from his team Tudor.

It says that the operation on Monday went well and that Küng has already started mobilizing. However, he will be dependent on crutches for the next few weeks. "If his recovery progresses as planned, Stefan will be able to train again in three to four weeks. In about three months, unrestricted training will be possible."

Tour de Suisse 2026. Stage locations known - Küng, Rüegg and Vollering take part

Tour de Suisse 2026Stage locations known - Küng, Rüegg and Vollering take part

The main focus is on ensuring a full recovery. It is still unclear when the 32-year-old will be able to race again. Küng has confirmed his participation in the Tour de Suisse (start on June 17), for which he will be dependent on a good recovery.

