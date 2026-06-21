Four months after his serious crash in Belgium, Swiss professional cyclist Stefan Küng is returning to competition at this week’s Swiss National Championships.

The time has finally come for his comeback: Stefan Küng

As Raphael Meyer, CEO of Küng’s Team Tudor, confirmed at the SRF studio on the sidelines of the Tour de Suisse, the Thurgau native will compete in the Swiss National Championships in Courtételle in the canton of Jura. He is scheduled to start in both Thursday’s time trial and Sunday’s road race.

Küng suffered a fracture of his left thigh at the end of February during the World Tour race Omloop Het Nieuwsblad and had to undergo a long rehabilitation period following surgery.

It remains to be seen whether Küng will compete in his ninth Tour de France with Tudor in July.