Stefanos Tsitsipas makes his first stop in Geneva. Keystone

The Greek Stefanos Tsitsipas is taking part in the Geneva Open for the first time. The 27-year-old, who is now only number 75 in the ATP ranking, has received a wildcard, as the organizers announced.

Keystone-SDA SDA

Tsitsipas can look back on a difficult time, characterized by back pain. Most recently, the former world number 3 failed in the 1st round in Rome. At the Masters 1000 tournament in Madrid, he impressed shortly before Rome by reaching the round of 16. He only lost there after missing two match points against three-time Geneva Open winner Casper Ruud.

Tsitsipas, who has twice reached a Grand Slam final and won the ATP Finals in 2019, is the second wildcard recipient after Stan Wawrinka. It remains to be seen who will receive the third invitation. With Taylor Fritz (ATP 7), Alexander Bublik (ATP 11), Cameron Norrie (ATP 19), Learner Tien (ATP 21) and Casper Ruud (ATP 25), five players from the top 25 are registered.