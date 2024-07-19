Stefanos Tsitsipas does well in Gstaad Keystone

Stefanos Tsitsipas reaches the semi-finals in his first appearance in Gstaad.

Stefanos Tsitsipas (ATP 12) wins the quarter-finals in Gstaad against the Italian Fabio Fognini in two sets, 6:4 and 6:3.

The Greek will meet Matteo Berrettini (ATP 82) in the semi-finals.

In the other semi-final, German Jan-Lennard Struff (ATP 37) and Frenchman Quentin Halys (ATP 192) will meet. Show more

The top-seeded Greek beat the Italian veteran and 2017 tournament winner Fabio Fognini in the quarter-finals.

Tsitsipas (ATP 12) can build on his good results from early summer at the traditional clay tournament in Saanenland, when he performed so convincingly on clay and won the ATP 1000 tournament in Monte Carlo, among other places. Against the 37-year-old Fognini (ATP 80), the Greek left nothing to chance and played his way into the last four in 66 minutes, winning 6:4, 6:3.

Tsitsipas will play another former Gstaad winner on Saturday for a place in the final and a return to the top 10 of the world rankings. Matteo Berrettini (ATP 82), who won his first title on the ATP Tour in the Bernese Oberland in 2018, beat Canadian Félix Auger-Aliassime (ATP 18) 7:6 (9:7), 7:6 (7:2) thanks to winning two tiebreaks.

In the other semi-final, the German Jan-Lennard Struff (ATP 37), who beat the Argentinian number 4 seed Tomas Martin Etcheverry (ATP 32), and the Frenchman Quentin Halys (ATP 192) will face each other. Halys, who like footballer Kylian Mbappé was born in the Parisian suburb of Bondy, won the duel between two qualifiers against Brazilian Gustavo Heide (ATP 178) 6:1, 7:5. The 27-year-old arguably scored the blow of the tournament by winning a point in a sitting position.

