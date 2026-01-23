Stefanos Tsitsipas wins the 58th edition of the Swiss Open in Gstaad. In the final of the clay-court tournament in the Bernese Oberland, the Greek player defeated Raphaël Collignon 6-4, 6-7 (3-7), 6-3.

Tsitsipas and Collignon treated the spectators at the sold-out Roy Emerson Arena to an exciting, high-level final, fitting for a tournament that had featured many closely contested and lengthy matches. After a little over two and a quarter hours, the 27-year-old Greek emerged as the deserved winner, as he was the more active and versatile player and was thus able to break down the defensive strengths of the Belgian, who is three years his junior.

As early as the end of the second set, Tsitsipas had opportunities to end the match sooner. But Collignon, in his first ATP final, showed the same fighting spirit and composure he had displayed throughout the tournament. He also won his sixth tiebreak of the week. The Greek, however, remained calm, served superbly in the deciding set, and finally broke serve to take a 3-2 lead. On his own serve, he gave up only two points in the entire third set.

Stefanos Tsitsipas Wins His First ATP Title in a Year and a Half Keystone

Tsitsipas is—or was—actually used to bigger stages than Gstaad. But the two-time Grand Slam finalist and former world No. 3 has been going through a rough patch lately. Before Wimbledon, he ultimately parted ways with his father, Apostolos, as his coach and now aims to work his way back up from his current world No. 85 ranking. The Swiss Open is a good place to start.

In the Bernese Oberland, the 27-year-old Greek player impressed with his mental strength and fighting spirit, despite occasional emotional outbursts. He won four of his five matches in three sets—including his round of 16 match against Jérôme Kym from Aargau in a decisive tiebreaker.

Raphaël Collignon, on the other hand, fell short of becoming the first Belgian to win in Gstaad; eleven years ago, David Goffin lost to Dominic Thiem. The 24-year-old Walloon from Liège has, however, moved up to No. 37 in the world rankings, surpassing his coach Steve Darcis’s personal best, as he noted with a smile and great joy.