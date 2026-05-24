The Swiss riders missed out on a podium place at the prestigious and highly remunerated Grand Prix of Show Jumping in Aachen.

Olympic champion Steve Guerdat and last year's winner Marin Fuchs each had one knockdown in the two rounds.

Two clear rounds would have been necessary for the jump-off. Guerdat fluffed the first round with Venard de Cerisy and finished in 5th place. Fuchs and Connor Jei dropped out of the decision for victory in the 1.5 million euro show jumping competition in the second round. The 33-year-old from Zurich finished in 12th place.

The winner's cheque of 450,000 euros went to the German European champion Richard Vogel, who won the jump-off on United Touch in front of 30,000 spectators against the Argentinian José Maria Larocca and his compatriot Sophie Hinners.