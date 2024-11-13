World No. 2 Iga Swiatek and her Polish teammates will have to be patient. Picture: Keystone

The opening match of the Billie Jean King Cup between Spain and Poland has been postponed to Friday due to severe weather warnings.

The opening of the final tournament of the Billie Jean King Cup in Malaga has had to be postponed due to severe weather warnings. Originally scheduled for Wednesday, the match between Spain and Poland will now take place on Friday.

Storms in Spain

The recent storms have had devastating effects in Spain. The regions of Valencia and Andalusia were particularly affected, where heavy rain and flooding caused extensive damage. The decision to postpone the tennis match is a precautionary measure in view of the uncertain weather conditions.

Focus on safety measures

The safety of the players, spectators and everyone involved is at the heart of the decision to postpone the match. The organizers of the Billie Jean King Cup have made it clear that they do not want to take any risks and will monitor the weather situation closely in order to make the best possible decisions.

Due to a severe weather alert issued by local and regional authorities, the 2024 Billie Jean King Cup by Gainbridge Finals first round tie between Spain and Poland, originally scheduled for today, November 13 at 5pm, has been postponed. The tie will now take place on Friday,… pic.twitter.com/NhjA2KLRuU — Billie Jean King Cup (@BJKCup) November 13, 2024

