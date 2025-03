Dominic Stricker is beaten by Daniil Glinka (ATP 443) from Estonia in Trimbach. Picture: Keystone

Dominic Stricker (ATP 284) cannot crown his participation in the ITF25 tournament in Trimbach, Solothurn, with the title.

Keystone-SDA SDA

The top seed from Bern, who had not yet won a match this year, lost 4:6, 2:6 to Daniil Glinka (ATP 443) from Estonia in the final.

On his way to the final, Stricker has remained the best-ranked player in the field three times without losing a set.