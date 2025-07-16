  1. Residential Customers
Swiss Open in Gstaad Stricker challenges Ruud, but is eliminated

SDA

16.7.2025 - 17:12

Strong performance, but in the end his opponent laughed: Dominic Stricker.
Picture: Keystone

Swiss tennis pro Dominic Stricker puts in a good performance at the Swiss Open in Gstaad, but is knocked out in the round of 16 by top seed Casper Ruud. The Norwegian wins 7:5, 7:6 (8:6).

Keystone-SDA

16.07.2025, 17:12

16.07.2025, 17:36

World number 13 Casper Ruud is in action for the third time in the Bernese Oberland and remains unbeaten. After a walk-through in the first round against Dominic Stricker (ATP 229), he needed one and three-quarter hours to reach the quarter-finals.

After his first success on the ATP Tour in nine months on Monday, Stricker also challenged Ruud right up to the last rally. In the second round, the left-hander from Bern led 6:4 in the tie-break, but was unable to capitalize on the two set points. In the end, the Norwegian won the last four decisive points.

Stricker had led 4:3 in the first set, but had to concede this break straight away. Otherwise, Ruud dominated his service games with good service and a powerful forehand in sometimes light rain. In the second set, only Ruud had a chance to break before it went into a tie-break.

The three-time Grand Slam finalist from Oslo impressed after a long break due to a knee injury, which forced him to miss Wimbledon. Stricker will now be looking to confirm his upward trend next week at the Challenger tournament in Zug.

