Dominic Stricker suffers another setback. At the tournament in Heilbronn, he collapses in the second set of his round of 16 match and has to retire.

Scary moment for Dominic Stricker: The Swiss player suddenly collapses in the round of 16 of the Challenger tournament in Heilbronn at 3:3 in the tiebreak of the second set, remains lying on the ground and has to retire from the match against Marko Topo despite winning the first set. What happened?

Father Stephan Stricker explains in an interview with "20 Minuten":"Dominic felt an immediate pinch in his lower back and lost all the strength in his legs and collapsed." The initial diagnosis: "The physio and the doctor on site said that he had briefly pulled out his SI joint."

How long will Stricker be out?

The sacroiliac joint (SIJ), also known as the sacroiliac-iliac joint, is the connection between the sacrum and ilium in the pelvis. It connects the spine to the pelvis and is responsible for stability. This can be displaced by massive force or incorrect posture.

Stricker is now on his way home and will be examined more closely in Switzerland. It remains to be seen how serious the injury is and how long the 22-year-old will be out of action. But for Stricker, who has slipped to 235th in the world rankings, it is certainly another setback.

The player from Bern is repeatedly set back by injuries. As recently as the beginning of May, he had to give up his match at the tournament in Francavilla with knee problems. In addition, his back keeps giving him a hard time. At the beginning of 2024, this forced him to take a month-long break.

