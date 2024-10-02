  1. Residential Customers
  2. Business Customers
  3. About Swisscom
  4. blue News
  1. My Swisscom
  3. myCloud
  4. TV
  5. Phone book
EN
Weather
  1. blue News
  1. Entertainment
  1. Sport
Swisscom Services
  1. Phone Book
  3. Web TV
  4. My Swisscom
Swisscom Apps
  1. Swisscom blue News & E-Mail
  2. Swisscom blue TV
  3. Swisscom blue Cinema
  4. Swisscom myCloud
Language
  1. English
  2. Deutsch
  3. Français
  4. Italiano

Back problems again Stricker has to give up in tears

SDA

2.10.2024 - 08:44

Dominic Stricker is not going through an easy phase at the moment.
Dominic Stricker is not going through an easy phase at the moment.
Imago

Two and a half weeks before the start of the Swiss Indoors in Basel, Dominic Stricker has suffered another setback.

02.10.2024, 08:44

The 22-year-old from Bern was leading 5:3 in the first set against local player J.J. Wolf in the first round of the ATP Challenger tournament in Tiburon, California, before he left the court in tears. Shortly beforehand, he had his back treated during a medical timeout.

The Swiss hopeful had already been forced to take a long break (eight months) in the first half of the year due to back pain. Despite being ranked 328th in the world, Sticker has secured his starting place at the Swiss Indoors (October 19 to 27). Like Stan Wawrinka, he benefits from a wild card.

SDA

More from the department

Mountain bike. World Cup returns to Lenzerheide

Mountain bikeWorld Cup returns to Lenzerheide

ATP Beijing. Alcaraz defeats Sinner in the final

ATP BeijingAlcaraz defeats Sinner in the final

Bike. After Tour record now Sir Mark Cavendish

BikeAfter Tour record now Sir Mark Cavendish