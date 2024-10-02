Dominic Stricker is not going through an easy phase at the moment. Imago

Two and a half weeks before the start of the Swiss Indoors in Basel, Dominic Stricker has suffered another setback.

SDA

The 22-year-old from Bern was leading 5:3 in the first set against local player J.J. Wolf in the first round of the ATP Challenger tournament in Tiburon, California, before he left the court in tears. Shortly beforehand, he had his back treated during a medical timeout.

The Swiss hopeful had already been forced to take a long break (eight months) in the first half of the year due to back pain. Despite being ranked 328th in the world, Sticker has secured his starting place at the Swiss Indoors (October 19 to 27). Like Stan Wawrinka, he benefits from a wild card.

SDA