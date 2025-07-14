Bites his way through the 1st round of the Swiss Open in Gstaad: Dominic Stricker Keystone

Dominic Stricker (ATP 229) has reached the round of 16 at the Swiss Open in Gstaad for the third time. In the first round, the Bernese player wins 4:6, 6:4, 6:2 against the Frenchman Pierre-Hugues Herbert (ATP 144).

Keystone-SDA SDA

This ends a long dry spell for Stricker. The 22-year-old benefited from a wild card at his home tournament and won a match on the ATP Tour for the first time since the Swiss Indoors in Basel last October. In the round of 16 he will face the top seeded Norwegian Casper Ruud.

Stricker lost the first set rather unnecessarily with a break to 4:6. After that, however, he was confident on his own serve and had the match well under control after his first break to 3:2 in the second set.

In the deciding set, the left-hander from Grosshöchstetten immediately broke serve to go 1:0 up. After just over three quarters of an hour, he converted his second match point to clinch the all-important victory, which also brings him one step closer to qualifying for the US Open.

Stricker is in the round of 16 in Gstaad for the third time after 2022 and 2023, having never made it further.