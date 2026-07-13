Mixed results for the two Swiss players at the start of the Swiss Open in Gstaad. Dominic Stricker is enjoying a comeback of sorts, while Kilian Feldbusch lost a close match in his ATP debut.

Dominic Stricker is now ranked only 360th in the world, but on Monday evening in Gstaad, he once again played like he did in his prime, when he was among the top 100 three years ago. Leading 6-2, 2-0 against eighth-seeded Jaume Munar (ATP 44), the Bern native put on a brilliant display at his home tournament.

After losing his serve for the first time, things got a little more complicated. In the end, however, Stricker kept his composure, broke serve to make it 5-4, and clinched the 6-2, 6-4 victory after 1 hour and 22 minutes. In the round of 16, he will face either Frenchman Alexandre Muller (ATP 132) or Kazakh Alexander Shevchenko (ATP 100).

Kilian Feldbausch (ATP No. 262), a young player from Geneva, lost in his ATP Tour debut. Despite a strong performance, he fell to Serbian Miomir Kecmanovic (ATP No. 59) 1-6, 6-1, 3-6.

After a slow start, the 20-year-old Feldbausch found his rhythm and won at least one set in his first match against a player ranked in the top 60. He gave up the decisive break at 2-3 in the deciding set. His first match in the main draw was over after 1 hour and 37 minutes.

Still, Feldbausch will be able to take away a lot from this match. Kecmanovic is a seasoned player on the ATP Tour. Two weeks ago at Wimbledon, for example, he took two sets from world No. 1 Jannik Sinner—the only five-set match the eventual champion had to play.

In the end, the Serbian was just that little bit more solid and composed in the decisive moments.