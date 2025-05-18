Out in qualifying: Geneva's Kilian Feldbausch (ATP 514) is unable to make the most of his home advantage at the ATP 250 tournament in Geneva Keystone

Dominic Stricker (ATP 258) remains the only Swiss player in the main draw at the Geneva Open. Kilian Feldbausch and Rémy Bertola were eliminated in the second and final round of qualifying.

Keystone-SDA SDA

The 19-year-old Feldbausch from Geneva (ATP 514), the former number 5 in the junior world rankings, was beaten 3:6, 6:4, 5:7 by the Russian Ivan Gakhov (ATP 317). The 26-year-old Bertola (ATP 297) from Ticino lost to the Brazilian Karue Sell (ATP 299) 6:3, 4:6, 4:6.

The two Swiss players will now have to hope for a withdrawal in order to be able to take part in the clay court tournament at the Parc des Eaux-Vives as lucky losers. Stricker will face British qualifier Cameron Norrie (ATP 91), the former world number 8, in the first round. The match is scheduled for Monday at 18:00.