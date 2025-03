Won another match: Dominic Stricker Keystone

Dominic Stricker (ATP 284) finally wins his first match of the year - albeit at a very low level.

In the 1st round of the ITF25 tournament in Trimbach, Solothurn, a tournament below the ATP Challenger Tour, the player from Bern beat Jan Kumstat 6:2, 6:4. The Czech is number 1724 in the world rankings.

Stricker's opponent in the 2nd round, Jeffrey von der Schulenburg from Zurich, is also not among the top 1200 in the ATP rankings.