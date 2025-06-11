Lance Stroll is back behind the wheel of his Aston Martin at the Canadian GP Keystone

Formula 1 driver Lance Stroll will be able to compete in his home race in Canada after undergoing hand surgery.

The Aston Martin driver recently had to miss out on a start at the Grand Prix in Barcelona due to weeks of problems and underwent surgery instead.

"I'm looking forward to driving again this weekend at my home Grand Prix," said the 26-year-old ahead of the tenth Formula 1 race of the season this weekend in Montreal. "I feel good after my operation. I did a few laps at Paul Ricard this week to prepare myself."

Stroll was injured in a cycling accident before the start of the 2023 season and subsequently underwent surgery on his wrist. A connection cannot be ruled out.