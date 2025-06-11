  1. Residential Customers
  2. Business Customers
  3. About Swisscom
  4. blue News
  1. My Swisscom
  3. myCloud
  4. TV
  5. Phone book
EN
Weather
  1. blue News
  1. Entertainment
  1. Sport
Swisscom Services
  1. Phone Book
  3. Web TV
  4. My Swisscom
Swisscom Apps
  1. Swisscom blue News & E-Mail
  2. Swisscom blue TV
  3. Swisscom blue Cinema
  4. Swisscom myCloud
Language
  1. English
  2. Deutsch
  3. Français
  4. Italiano

Formula 1 Stroll gives green light for start in Montreal after hand surgery

SDA

11.6.2025 - 17:59

Lance Stroll is back behind the wheel of his Aston Martin at the Canadian GP
Lance Stroll is back behind the wheel of his Aston Martin at the Canadian GP
Keystone

Formula 1 driver Lance Stroll will be able to compete in his home race in Canada after undergoing hand surgery.

Keystone-SDA

11.06.2025, 17:59

11.06.2025, 18:39

The Aston Martin driver recently had to miss out on a start at the Grand Prix in Barcelona due to weeks of problems and underwent surgery instead.

"I'm looking forward to driving again this weekend at my home Grand Prix," said the 26-year-old ahead of the tenth Formula 1 race of the season this weekend in Montreal. "I feel good after my operation. I did a few laps at Paul Ricard this week to prepare myself."

Stroll was injured in a cycling accident before the start of the 2023 season and subsequently underwent surgery on his wrist. A connection cannot be ruled out.

More from the department

Tour of the Dauphiné. Evenepoel in the leader's jersey after victory

Tour of the DauphinéEvenepoel in the leader's jersey after victory

Top wrestler under cross-examination. Adrian Walther:

Top wrestler under cross-examinationAdrian Walther: "My sports bag is full of food at wrestling festivals"

Start on September 9. The National League 25/26 fixture list has been announced

Start on September 9The National League 25/26 fixture list has been announced