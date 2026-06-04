Angelica Moser makes an impressive comeback at the start of the outdoor season. In Rome, the Zurich-based pole vaulter clears 4.80 m and achieves her second-best height ever in a competition.

The only time she had jumped higher was two years ago in Monaco, when she set a Swiss record of 4.88m. She finished at 4.80 m for the third time at a meeting.

The competition underlined the fact that the 28-year-old appears to be back in top form after a difficult preparation phase. Although she had already won bronze at the World Indoor Championships in Torun in March with 4.70 m, she had not yet been able to fully exploit her potential at that time after a difficult preparation. Now there are many indications that she will be fit in time for the European Championships in Birmingham in August and will be able to successfully defend her European Championship gold there.

Rome once again proved to be a good place for Angelica Moser. She had won the European title in the Olympic Stadium in 2024 with a jump of 4.78 m. A few months later, she cleared 4.80 m on her first attempt at the Olympic Games in Paris and only just missed out on the podium in fourth place. She had also already cleared this height at the Swiss Championships in 2025.

At the meeting in the Italian capital, Angelica Moser managed a height of 4.80 m on her second attempt. This put her in third place behind Great Britain's Molly Caudery and Australia's Nina Kennedy, who were both successful at their first attempt. The Swiss athlete then failed three times at 4.85 m.

Nevertheless, she was able to take positives from the competition. For her last two attempts at 4.85 m, she used a harder pole, which she had never used in competition before. The fact that she dared to take this step so early in the season suggests that she has further potential. The conditions therefore seem favorable for her to aim for even higher jumps in the coming months.