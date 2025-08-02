Rising form: Viktorija Golubic Keystone

Viktorija Golubic (WTA 90) is only stopped in the final at the Challenger tournament in Warsaw and makes up around fourteen places in the world rankings.

Keystone-SDA SDA

Viktorija Golubic lost the hard-court tournament in the Polish capital to the experienced Czech Katerina Siniakova (WTA 89), who is particularly world-class in doubles, 1:6, 2:6. The 32-year-old from Zurich had to surrender her serve five times, while Siniakova fended off all four break points.

The Czech had already come out on top in the 2021 Olympic doubles final against Golubic and Belinda Bencic alongside Barbora Krejcikova. Nevertheless, after this final at the highest level below the WTA Tour, the Swiss player is likely to travel to North America with newfound confidence.

You might also be interested in