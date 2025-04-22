Stan Wawrinka at the Geneva Open 2017 after beating Alexander Zverev in the final. For "Stan the Man", the question may arise this time: compete in Geneva again? Or play the qualifier at Roland Garros? Keystone

The ATP has published the player list for the Geneva Open from May 17 to 24 at the Parc des Eaux-Vives. The line-up promises a top-class tournament.

Keystone-SDA SDA

16 players from the top 50 of the world rankings have registered. Taylor Fritz (ATP 4), three-time Geneva winner Casper Ruud (ATP 15), Grigor Dimitrov (ATP 16) and Karen Khachanov (ATP 25) had already confirmed their participation some time ago. The list of players also includes Nicolas Jarry (ATP 57), a former winner of the Geneva Open, as well as Tomas Machac (ATP 20) and Denis Shapovalov (ATP 30), two former finalists. In addition, Alexei Popyrin (ATP 26) and Hubert Hurkacz (ATP 28), who have each won a Masters 1000 tournament, will also be competing in Geneva.

The organizers still have three wildcards available. One would be reserved for Stan Wawrinka, the 2016 and 2017 tournament winner, should the Vaud native be drawn to Geneva again. Henry Bernet, the junior winner of the Australian Open in January, is also in a promising position for a wild card.