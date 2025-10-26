  1. Residential Customers
10th podium finish in a row Strong Noè Ponti relegated to 2nd place by one hundredth

SDA

26.10.2025 - 08:05

Noè Ponti from the underwater perspective.
Keystone

Noè Ponti, who lost the world record in the 100 m dolphin to the Canadian Josh Liendo on Thursday, was beaten again in the small pool at the World Cup in Toronto on Saturday.

Keystone-SDA

26.10.2025, 08:05

26.10.2025, 08:17

The man from Ticino finished in 21.81 seconds in the 50 m dolphin, just one hundredth of a second behind the winner Ilya Kharun, who, like Liendo, comes from Canada. Ponti still holds the world record for this distance (21.32).

Ponti has taken ten podium places in ten finals over the past three World Cup stages. His two victories came in the 100 m dolphin in Carmel and then in Westmont.

The Ticino native will take part in the Swiss Championships in the 25 m pool in Uster from November 14 to 16. His aim is to get himself in top form for the European Championships in the small pool in Lublin (POL) from December 2 to 7. There he will be the favorite in the 50 m and 100 m dolphin.

