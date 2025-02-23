Focused and fast: Jason Joseph. Picture: Keystone

Just under two weeks before the start of the European Indoor Championships in Apeldoorn, Ditaji Kambundji and Jason Joseph show that they are ready at the Swiss Championships in St. Gallen.

Keystone-SDA SDA

The athlete from Bern came within two hundredths of her national record over 60 m hurdles in 7.82 seconds, and the athlete from Basel came within four hundredths of it in 7.45.

Only a week ago, Ditaji Kambundji had lowered the Swiss record in Torun, Poland, by one hundredth of a second to 7.80 seconds. She is currently number 2 in Europe. In St. Gallen, in Kambundji's wake, all-around ace Annik Kälin, who had already successfully defended her title in the long jump and reached the 60 m final the day before, beat the limit for the World Indoor Championships with 7.92 seconds and took second place in the national all-time best list (ahead of former world champion Julie Baumann/7.95).

Heptathlon world champion Simon Ehammer was not quite able to compete with European hurdles champion Jason Joseph (7.45) in 7.71 seconds as hoped. The latter clocked his fourth-best time on the track. This puts Joseph in second place in Europe this year behind Jakub Szymanski (POL/7.39). The Basel native won gold at the European Championships in Istanbul two years ago with a time of 7.41 seconds.

Angelica Moser scratches the record

European pole vault champion Angelica Moser is fit again just in time for the big event. The Zurich title holder had had to cancel the last few competitions due to foot problems, but now she has maintained her eight-year unbeaten streak at national championships.

With a jump of 4.72 m, the Olympic fourth-placed athlete improved her own season's best by one centimeter. Almost three hours after the start of the competition, the current world number 5 once again attempted to break the Swiss indoor record set by national coach Nicole Büchler (4.80 m). Under her watchful eye, Angelica Moser's second attempt was particularly promising with regard to the continental and global title competitions.

Another atmospheric highlight was provided by crowd favourite Dominic Lobalu from the organizing LC Brühl. One year after his emotional Swiss championship premiere in the 3000 m, the St. Gallen-based European 10,000 m champion doubled up in the 1500 m.