Switzerland wins for the second time in the third group game at the Ice Hockey World Championship in Denmark. Patrick Fischer's team won 3:0 against the USA after a strong performance.
Damien Riat (13th) and Jonas Siegenthaler (16th) gave the Swiss a 2-0 lead in the first period, after which they hardly came under any pressure and even had three shots hit the post. In the 52nd minute, Dean Kukan made the difference with a deflected long-range shot. Leonardo Genoni saved 23 shots for his shutout. Switzerland will face Germany in the fourth game on Thursday.
The Americans, who had not conceded a goal in their first two games (5-0 against Denmark, 6-0 against Hungary), had very few good scoring chances, most of them in the opening period before the Swiss went 1-0 up. Damien Riat and Simon Knack put a lot of pressure on the goal of the Swiss-American Brian Daccord, with Riat bending the puck over the line in a high arc. The 2:0 by Siegenthaler was also a concealed shot from the blue line. Kevin Fiala got his first assist.
Fiala without teething problems
The Los Angeles Kings forward arrived in Herning on Sunday evening and made a convincing debut. Time and again he showed flashes of his skating and technical class, even if the coordination with his line mates Nico Hischier and Tyler Moy was not always optimal. Coach Patrick Fischer had immediately promoted the MVP of the last World Championship to the first formation, despite the short familiarization period.
From the second period onwards, the Swiss had everything under control, even if they still had to wait a little for the third goal that would have secured victory. The absence of injured defender Christian Marti did not have a negative effect either. With the victory against the supposedly strongest opponent after the Czechs in the opening game (4:5 after extra time), Patrick Fischer's players have secured themselves a clear option for one of the top two places.
This was only the third time the Swiss have managed a shutout against the USA, the last one was in the semi-final of the 2013 World Championship - also with a 3-0 win.
The live ticker for review
-
Liveticker
-
Liveticker closed
-
60th minute
The game is over: Switzerland beats the USA 3:0
-
59th minute
The Nati has the action under control
Patrick Fischer's team doesn't let anything burn. The USA are unable to establish themselves in Switzerland's zone. The last two minutes of the game are already underway.
-
55th minute
USA complete again
There are several opportunities to make it 4:0 in the power play, but it doesn't happen. Garland is back - will the USA's final offensive follow?
-
53rd minute
Penalty against the USA
Conor Garland is sent to the penalty box for two minutes for a stick check. Can Switzerland decide the game?
-
52nd minute
Goal for Switzerland! Kukan increases to 3:0
Once again Malgin keeps the USA defense busy and then finds the advanced Kukan, who shoots directly and beats Daccord for the third time. Bad luck for the USA: Kukan's shot is deflected decisively by a defender.
-
49th minute
USA goalie Daccord once again prevents the Swiss from celebrating
Switzerland's next strong move: Andrighetto brings the disc in front of the goal as he falls and Malgin is waiting there ready to shoot, but once again Joey Daccord stands in the way.
-
44th minute
Glauser and Fiala miss the 3:0
Switzerland come out of the break strong and look for their luck on the offensive. Andrea Glauser and Kevin Fiala have the next goal on the stick, but neither wants to score the third Swiss goal.
-
41st minute
It continues - the final third is underway
Can Switzerland hold on to their two-goal lead?
-
40th minute
The second period is over
Just before the break, the USA are on the offensive again. However, Genoni is able to save both dangerous shots. Switzerland still leads 2:0 after two periods.
-
37th minute
Jäger is back - Switzerland holds its own
Switzerland survives the short-handed situation without any problems and even has another opportunity to score a third goal through Sandro Schmid. But USA keeper Daccord is on the spot again.
-
35th minute
Penalty against Switzerland
Switzerland shows a strong power play and has several good shots. However, after a counter-attack by the USA, Ken Jäger is also sent to the penalty bench for holding.
-
34th minute
Penalty against the USA
Shane Pinto is sent off for two minutes after holding Kevin Fiala. Can the Nati score the third goal?
-
30th minute
Strong phase for Switzerland
Patrick Fischer's team has not yet allowed the USA to develop in the middle third. On the contrary: once again it becomes confusing in front of Joey Daccord, triggered by Andrighetto and Malgin, who play the opposing defense dizzy. However, the goalkeeper keeps an overview in this situation.
-
24th minute
Huge chance for Switzerland: Jäger misses the 3:0
Switzerland almost increase the lead to 3:0. Bertschy is nicely released on the left, moves towards goal and lays the ball off to Jäger. However, he is unable to put the ball into the empty net and only hits the post.
-
21st minute
The second period is underway
The Nati survive the rest of the penalty against Riat without any problems and are complete again.
-
20th minute
The first period is over
Genoni and Co. hold tight while short-handed and save the 2:0 lead into the first break. 25 seconds of the penalty against Riat remain in the middle period. See you soon!
-
19th minute
Penalty against Riat
The first penalty of the game: Damien Riat is sent to the penalty bench for obstruction. Can the USA score the tying goal?
-
16th minute
Siegenthaler strikes - Switzerland scores twice more
Double strike for Switzerland! Fiala leaves the disk at the blue line for Siegenthaler. He immediately pulls away and catches Daccord, whose view is completely blocked. The Swiss are ice-cold.
-
13th minute
Goal for Switzerland! Riat scores the opening goal
Switzerland take the lead through Damian Riat. First he has to take a hard check on the boards, but a few seconds later he is in the right place and hits the disc out of the air with his stick, beating USA goalie Joey Daccord for the first time in this game.
-
12th minute
The post prevents the Swiss from taking the lead
Then it's Switzerland again. Kevin Fiala creates space in the USA's zone and takes a shot. The wrist shot lands on the post.
-
11th minute
Next dangerous advance by the USA
After Michael Fora loses a disk, the Americans switch at lightning speed and test Genoni again. The Swiss keeper also passes this test.
-
9th minute
Genoni clears against McCarron
The USA is getting stronger. Michael McCarron makes his way behind the Swiss box and takes the disk in front of the goal, but can't get it past Genoni.
-
7th minute
Good defensive work by Switzerland
The USA keep coming into the Swiss zone with a lot of speed, but it hasn't been dangerous in front of Leonardo Genoni so far.
-
3rd minute
Bertschy tries the Buebetrickli
The start of the game is characterized by tactics, both teams are allowing little in defence so far. Christoph Bertschy tries a Buebetrickli for Switzerland, but Canada goalie Joey Daccord is on the spot.
-
All set in Herning - it's about to start
Will Switzerland get their second win in the third game?
-
The line-up is here: this is how Switzerland will play
-
An important step towards the quarter-finals?
For Switzerland, the aim against the USA is to avoid a second defeat after the 4:5 after overtime against the Czech Republic in the opening game. If they win, they can already plan for the quarter-finals and have good hopes of finishing in the top two of the group.
-
Hello ...
... and welcome to the live ticker for Switzerland's third group game at the Ice Hockey World Championship in Sweden and Denmark. The national team will face the USA, who have won their first two games and have yet to concede a goal. Will that change today? It starts at 4.20 pm - you won't miss a thing here.