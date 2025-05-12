Jonas Siegenthaler (far right) celebrates the 2-0 goal with his teammates. Picture: Imago

Switzerland wins for the second time in the third group game at the Ice Hockey World Championship in Denmark. Patrick Fischer's team won 3:0 against the USA after a strong performance.

Jan Arnet

Damien Riat (13th) and Jonas Siegenthaler (16th) gave the Swiss a 2-0 lead in the first period, after which they hardly came under any pressure and even had three shots hit the post. In the 52nd minute, Dean Kukan made the difference with a deflected long-range shot. Leonardo Genoni saved 23 shots for his shutout. Switzerland will face Germany in the fourth game on Thursday.

The Americans, who had not conceded a goal in their first two games (5-0 against Denmark, 6-0 against Hungary), had very few good scoring chances, most of them in the opening period before the Swiss went 1-0 up. Damien Riat and Simon Knack put a lot of pressure on the goal of the Swiss-American Brian Daccord, with Riat bending the puck over the line in a high arc. The 2:0 by Siegenthaler was also a concealed shot from the blue line. Kevin Fiala got his first assist.

Fiala without teething problems

The Los Angeles Kings forward arrived in Herning on Sunday evening and made a convincing debut. Time and again he showed flashes of his skating and technical class, even if the coordination with his line mates Nico Hischier and Tyler Moy was not always optimal. Coach Patrick Fischer had immediately promoted the MVP of the last World Championship to the first formation, despite the short familiarization period.

From the second period onwards, the Swiss had everything under control, even if they still had to wait a little for the third goal that would have secured victory. The absence of injured defender Christian Marti did not have a negative effect either. With the victory against the supposedly strongest opponent after the Czechs in the opening game (4:5 after extra time), Patrick Fischer's players have secured themselves a clear option for one of the top two places.

This was only the third time the Swiss have managed a shutout against the USA, the last one was in the semi-final of the 2013 World Championship - also with a 3-0 win.

