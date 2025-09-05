At the ESAF in Mollis, the Bernese won the most wreaths for the fourth time in a row. However, the king was once again won by another division. Also because Fabian Staudenmann was unlucky. Christian Stucki's assessment.

Jan Arnet

The Swiss Wrestling Festival was a disappointment for the Bernese, even though they were the most successful sub-association with 12 wreath winners.

A few days after the ESAF, Fabian Staudenmann is still mourning the missed final round: "I have to process everything and let the negative emotions take over."

Christian Stucki assesses the situation of the Bernese wrestlers at blue Sport. Perhaps he himself will have a decisive influence in ensuring that the Bernese return stronger in Thun in 2028.

The Bernese wanted to produce the new king and win 17 crowns - these goals were clearly missed in Mollis. Although the BKSV was the most successful sub-association with 12 wreath winners, disappointment prevailed in the end.

Especially for Fabian Staudenmann. The king contender came very close to the final round, but struggled with the decision of the judges, who only gave him 9.75 points in the 7th round against Domenic Schneider instead of the desired 10.

Staudenmann is still devastated a few days after the ESAF. "I would have deserved a score of 10 - for me it was a flat throw", he laments in an interview with the "Berner Zeitung" newspaper. "I tried to make the seemingly impossible possible against Schneider and went for the maximum score. Apparently it was actually impossible."

"There were a few tears, not just for me"

The 25-year-old is a fair loser. "Three judges decide, the wrestler has to accept it," he says. Nevertheless, the disappointment is huge. "I have to process everything and let negative emotions take over. That can take a few days or even a few weeks. Until the end of September, I'll just train as and when I feel like it." Staudenmann is not the only disappointed Bernese. "There were a few tears, and not just for me."

Fabian Staudenmann missed out on the final round at the ESAF by a wafer-thin margin. Keystone

How will the Bernese manage to come back stronger in Thun in 2028? "I think the guys are working hard, they know what they want and they're willing - they want to be successful," says Christian Stucki, the last Bernese wrestling king in 2019, to blue Sport.

"But we will certainly have to think about the forms of training, the processes in the canton and perhaps also about strengthening the cohesive structure again. That's certainly where we need to start," Stucki continues. "I am convinced that things will move forward in the next few years - and that we will have a strong Bernese team again in 2028."

Stucki wants to "add his two cents"

Stucki may even have a decisive influence himself. Together with Gnägi Florian, he will be the technical director of the Seeland Wrestling Association in 2026. Gnägi will take over the scheduling, Stucki the training management. This means he will automatically be part of the BKSV squad. "So I'm also involved in the canton. If I can add my two cents there, I'll certainly do that - put in a word or two so that we can improve, change or simply handle certain points differently."

Is a different wind blowing with Stucki? "I think the boys are already training quite a lot. Sometimes I have the feeling that they need to be slowed down rather than pushed even more - at least in certain areas," he says. "But I will certainly pass on tips and tricks, little details that you can see from the outside that the wrestlers themselves might not even notice."

