Discussions about video refereeing Stucki: "The VAR is an emotion killer - it would be fatal in wrestling"

Christian Stucki, the 2019 wrestling king, looks back on the ESAF in Mollis with blue Sport and also talks about the possible introduction of video refereeing in wrestling. "I'm a bit scared," he says.

Jan Arnet

Christian Stucki, the ESAF in Mollis is history. What impressed you most?

The size of the festival, the arena, the festival grounds, the people who were there. I think it's the combination of everything that goes into it. It was simply another bombastic festival.

Was Armon Orlik the best winner?

Yes, I think he showed some great wrestling over two days. He really wanted to swing. He went into every round as if it was - to put it stupidly - his last. I think he deserved to win on Sunday.

But many would have preferred to see a king who won the final round and cheered in the sawdust.

I think it's a first. It was the first time that the title of wrestling king was awarded to someone who didn't compete in the final round and didn't win it either. That is certainly special. But in the end it was decided that they wanted to award the title anyway. And so it came about that - because Giger and Schlegel took the final round - there was a laughing third.

But now everyone is talking about the controversial decisions in Mollis. There were four blatantly wrong decisions - at the most important festival in three years. Is that a scandal?

It's difficult to say. As a referee, you have certain guidelines, but you also have some leeway when awarding marks. If you have the feeling that the opponent wasn't on his back enough, then he wasn't on his back enough for you as a judge. This is particularly tricky in moves that are decisive for the course of the competition.

Staudenmann, for example, only got 9.75 instead of 10 against Schneider - and so missed out on the final round.

If Staudenmann gets a ten in the seventh round, we have four wrestlers with the same number of points - three from Eastern Switzerland and one from Bern. Who do you take into the final round then? Or a Wicki who has Collaud on his back, but the referee says: "It wasn't enough for me." He has that right. But of course it changed the course of the festival. You can always complain about it afterwards.

But for a Staudenmann it is extremely bitter. He would most likely have made it to the final round and fought for his career highlight.

Exactly. It's special, of course, especially in situations like this. I watched it again. You can see that Staudenmann wants to swing for the ten. He tries everything. I can't really understand why there was no ten. There was the same scene in the previous course.

With Giger against Collaud.

Giger picked him up again - and there was a ten. I think you have to look at it and assess it in relation. Collaud weighs 110, 115 kilos, Dodo (Schneider) is between 155 and 165 kilos. It's obviously a difference to take someone up in this weight class. Fabian did everything he could - and yet it wasn't rewarded. That's very special.

Why do such wrong decisions happen? Are the judges not brave enough? Not good enough? Overstrained?

Maybe all of the above. No, I don't know exactly. They are certainly at level 4 in terms of their training, so they are very experienced. It's not their first wrestling festival at which they are acting as judges. That shouldn't really be the problem. You've made progress in terms of training.

What's the problem then?

It's two very long days. There are almost 1000 pairings at the Swiss Wrestling Festival. Seven or eight hours of the festival had already passed by the time of this particular course. There were already many courses, many decisions. Perhaps fatigue also plays a role, because you're simply working non-stop for two days. It was hot, the sun was blazing. These are factors that can influence attention - consciously or unconsciously. In terms of training, however, we are certainly at a good level.

What do you think needs to happen so that this doesn't happen again in future? What would you call for?

You have to improve the training. The judges need to train their eye for the gaits even better. Perhaps certain points in the regulations also need to be adjusted to create a clearer structure. The scope for discretion could be restricted somewhat in order to prevent situations like the one we have now experienced.

The technical director of the Swiss Wrestling Federation, Stefan Strebel, said at the beginning of the week: "There will never be a VAR in wrestling." Now suddenly many officials are calling for a rethink, that video evidence should at least be tested. This back and forth does not paint a good picture.

No, it certainly doesn't. But I have to defend Stefan. He was one of the first to tackle the whole issue when he took office - the idea of video evidence. But back then it was shot down: "We don't need it." And now, because there have been a few controversial decisions, it may be time to test it again. But of course we know that such test phases can sometimes take quite a long time.

Many people say: VAR takes the soul out of swinging, tradition must remain. But if you look at all the gigantism around it, it's no longer the swing that it was 20 years ago.

I can't say whether the VAR is really needed. There would certainly be certain factors that could be covered by VAR. But I'm just a bit scared: if VAR comes in, it will be an emotion killer. Imagine you have the final round at the Swiss Confederation. The referee gives you the result, but you're not allowed to cheer yet because they still have to check whether it was really correct.

You might not have been allowed to cheer immediately against Wicki in 2019?

Yes, exactly! Those are the things I find difficult. It's about the emotional part. When you're in the final round and the referee says "good" - then you want to cheer. But if you think inside: "Wait a minute, maybe someone else will come out of the closet ..."

... and the supposed victory is annulled.

It's like in football: a goal is scored and at first everyone cheers cautiously until it's checked somewhere whether it wasn't an offside or a handball. Only when the referee points to the center circle can you really cheer. And then the first moment of jubilation is actually already gone. I think that would be pretty fatal in swinging.

Another question that would arise: Is the VAR only available on the main pitch where the TV cameras are? Or also on the courts around it?

We've already had this discussion. I say: If you introduce it, then you can't just do it for the top matches on the TV pitch. Then you actually have to do it the same for everyone. Otherwise you're treating someone differently to someone else - and that's not possible. That's why it becomes very difficult.

What does that mean for the infrastructure?

You need at least three cameras on each court, plus an additional referee on each court to monitor the video images.

And another video referee in a control room.

Exactly. The VAR, who cuts everything together, watches and decides. And of course that makes it extremely difficult to implement, because a wrestling festival like this has seven courts - each with its own operation. The big question is: Where do you use the VAR at all? Only at the federal event? Or also at mountain festivals, cantonal festivals or even at sub-association festivals? You quickly reach the limits. Because at some point it simply becomes a cost factor. And then you might have to say: it's simply not possible because it would be far too costly.

Mathias Sempach suggested that challenges could be introduced. Similar to ice hockey or tennis.

We would certainly have to look into that. I think anything that helps to resolve controversial scenes should be looked at. And yes, that might actually be an approach - to introduce or at least test such a challenge.

Do you think we'll have any kind of video assistance at the next ESAF 2028 in Thun?

I can't say that. My gut feeling is that it might take two or three years longer. The mills grind slowly. (laughs)

Videos from the department