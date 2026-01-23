Of the three Swiss women's duos, two are kicking off the European Beach Volleyball Championships in Poland with a win.

Two-time European champions Nina Brunner and Tanja Hüberli kicked off the tournament in Stare Jablonki with a 21-10, 21-16 victory over the local duo Zuzanna Michalska and Natalia Okla. With this win, the bronze medalists from the 2024 Paris Olympics extended their winning streak after reaching a preliminary high point in their comeback year with their tournament victory in Hamburg on Sunday.

Joana Mäder and Leona Kernen also kicked off the group stage with a win. However, the duo struggled for a long time against the much lower-ranked Hungarian pair Lila Lillam and Flora Kun before, after falling behind in the first set, they won the tiebreaker 22–20.

Anouk and Zoé Vergé-Dépré, however, suffered an 18-21, 20-22 loss in their sisterly showdown against the Czech duo of Katerina and Anna Pavelkova in their opening match.