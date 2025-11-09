A perfect start: Carlos Alcaraz wins his opening match in two sets Keystone

Carlos Alcaraz celebrates an opening victory at the ATP Finals in Turin. The world number two from Spain won 7:6 (7:5), 6:2 against Alex De Minaur after some initial difficulties.

Keystone-SDA SDA

Alcaraz let a 4:1 lead slip in the contested first round and was two points away from losing the set in the tie-break at 4:5 with De Minaur serving. He finally got the advantage back on his side with a double mini-break and converted the first set point.

The second set was a clear-cut affair for the 22-year-old, who also won his fifth duel with the Australian and - unlike last year - made a successful start to the season-ending tournament for the best eight players of the year. In 2024, Alcaraz surprisingly lost the opening match against Casper Ruud, which ultimately cost him his ticket to the semi-finals.