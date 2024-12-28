Belinda Bencic won her singles match in Sydney in less than 90 minutes Keystone

Switzerland has started the United Cup with a success. Team leader Belinda Bencic scored two victories in the mixed competition in Sydney, beating France 2:1.

Keystone-SDA SDA

Bencic (WTA 487) first beat Chloé Paquet (WTA 123) 6:3, 6:1 in 87 minutes in the singles, before winning the decisive mixed match with Dominic Stricker against Elixane Lechemia and Edouard Roger-Vasselin 6:1, 7:6. Stricker (ATP 300) lost his singles match against Ugo Humbert (ATP 14) 3:6, 5:7.

Bencic's return to the highest tour level was therefore extremely successful. The 2021 Olympic champion had played three smaller tournaments and the Billie Jean King Cup in the previous months in order to get back to the best tour level after the birth of her daughter Bella last April. "I was a bit nervous at the start," Bencic told the WTA. "But things got better and better after that and I was able to focus fully on my tennis."

The fact that she had to play two matches in a short space of time did not cause Bencic any problems. She was also on top of her game in the mixed and was delighted with the interaction with Stricker: "We had great energy on the court." The next task will be more challenging for Bencic. With the Italian Jasmine Paolini (WTA 4), a top 100 player will probably be waiting for Bencic on Sunday morning Swiss time for the first time since her return.

A win against Italy would secure Switzerland's place in the quarter-finals of the third United Cup before the final clash between Italy and France. The six group winners and the two best runners-up will progress to the knockout round.