Switzerland secured the budgeted three points in the first group game with a 4-0 win against France. Damien Riat, Janis Moser and Timo Meier scored the goals.

In front of many Swiss fans, Patrick Fischer's national team kicked off their Olympic adventure against France in the Arena Santa Giulia in Milan. Right from the start, the Swiss showed great concentration and were determined not to drop any points against the supposedly weakest opponent in Group A. And so Damien Riat puts the national team ahead after just 55 seconds with a goal in the power play. The Swiss kept up the pressure and in the 4th minute Janis Moser increased the lead to 2:0 after a solo run.

Despite their lead and clear superiority, the ice comrades did not let up. They consistently stuck to their defiant play and continued to create very good chances. However, French goalkeeper Antoine Keller was not to be beaten in the first 20 minutes.

His counterpart, Leonardo Genoni, is rarely needed in the first period - but when he is, he is really needed. After a mistake by Timo Meier in the forward movement in the 17th minute, the goalkeeper sees three Frenchmen coming towards him, but makes two strong saves and keeps the game tight.

Switzerland concede many penalties

Switzerland's confidence disappeared in the first few minutes of the middle third. This was because the French played more actively and physically. This style of play forced the Swiss to make more mistakes. After just a few seconds, Genoni is lucky that the disk rolls next to the goal after it bounces off defender Andrea Glauser. Almost in the opposite direction, Sven Andrighetto is unlucky: his shot hits the post.

Shortly afterwards, Genoni does everything right against Floran Douay, who intercepts a misplaced pass from Fora and runs in alone on goal, preventing France from reducing the deficit early in the middle period.

Switzerland regained their composure midway through the game, but got themselves into trouble with penalties. The French were unable to capitalize on this as they immediately stopped themselves with illegal actions.

Genoni keeps a clean sheet

At the end of the 2nd period, the Swiss were able to make some headway again. However, Andrighetto, Josi and Fiala were unable to put the ball in Keller's net.

The Swiss improved again in the final third and proved to be more stable in defense than in the first 40 minutes. Leonardo Genoni hardly has to intervene and celebrates his shutout at the end.

In offense, Fischer's team plays dynamically and creates good chances. Timo Meier marks the deserved 3:0 in the 51st minute after outstanding preparatory work by Roman Josi. The New Jersey Devils forward closes the bag in the 57th minute with his brace and secures Switzerland the important victory against France.

Telegram

Milan, Santagiulia Arena. - 10'627 spectators. - Referees Pochmara/Schrader (USA/GER), Davis/Murray (USA). - Goals: 1. (0:55) Riat (Andrighetto, Kurashev/Exclusion Bellemare) 1:0. 4. Moser (Fora) 2:0. 51. Meier (Josi, Kukan) 3:0. 57. Meier (Moser, Fiala) 4:0. - Penalties: 4 times 2 minutes against Switzerland, 5 times 2 minutes against France.

Switzerland: Genoni; Glauser, Josi; Kukan, Siegenthaler; Fora, Moser; Marti; Thürkauf, Hischier, Fiala; Niederreiter, Malgin, Andrighetto; Meier, Suter, Kurashev; Riat, Jäger, Bertschy; Schmid.

France: Keller; Gallet, Boscq; Cantagallo, Chakiachvili; Guebey, Crinon; Thiry; Douay, Addamo, Treille; Bertrand, Da Costa, Texier; Fabre, Bellemare, Perret; Rech, Boudon, Kevin Bozon; Dair.

Remarks: Switzerland without Berni and Knak (both overtime), Schmid (substitute goalie) and Berra (overtime goalie). - Shots on goal: 22nd Andrighetto hit the crossbar. 51st Niederreiter. - Shots: Switzerland 43 (16-14-13); France 27 (11-8-8). - Powerplay yield: Switzerland 1/5; France 0/4.

Outlook The Swiss national team will continue their campaign against Canada on Friday evening at 21:10. The Canadians start their Olympic tournament on Thursday afternoon against the Czech Republic.

Conclusion 3rd period The Swiss improved again in the final third and proved to be more stable in defense than in the first 40 minutes. Leonardo Genoni hardly had to intervene. In offense, Team Fischer plays dynamically and creates good chances. Timo Meier scored a well-deserved 3:0 in the 51st minute after outstanding preparatory work by Roman Josi. The New Jersey Devils forward sealed the deal in the 57th minute with his brace and secured Switzerland an important victory against France.

60th minute End of the game Switzerland wins the opening game against France 4:0.

59th minute The air is out in this game. Switzerland will win this game.

57th minute Goal for Switzerland, 4:0 by Timo Meier The decision! Switzerland establishes itself in the opponent's zone. Timo Meier gets the disc in the left face-off circle and puts it on goal from a turn. It is deflected by a Frenchman into Keller's path.

56th minute Patrick Fischer will draw his conclusions from this game and know that a performance like today's in the middle third will not be enough against the top nations such as Canada and the Czech Republic.

54th minute The Swiss are now in control of the game. They are hardly letting anything go wrong in defense. Genoni has had a quiet 3rd period so far.

52nd minute Was that it or do the French still have an answer in store? The final phase will show.

51st minute The score almost becomes 4:0 shortly afterwards. Niederreiter is played free at the left post, but only manages to get the shot on target. Keller is already on the ground and would not have been able to get to the puck.

51st minute Goal for Switzerland, 3:0 by Timo Meier Now the third goal! Josi escapes everyone on the left wing and skates through behind the goal. He plays the pass into the slot, where Timo Meier just has to slide it in.

49th minute Switzerland also survives this box play. If you want to take something positive from the many penalties: the short-handed game is working.

48th minute The four Swiss outfield players work everything away and get involved in every shot. Genoni has not yet had to intervene in this short-handed situation.

47th minute 2-minute penalty against Christoph Bertschy (Switzerland) We haven't had this for a while: a penalty. Bertschy has to go to the penalty bench for 2 minutes for a cross-check against da Costa.

47th minute Switzerland up the tempo and it promptly becomes dangerous in front of the French goal again. Fiala and Hischier get a shot on target, but fail to beat Keller.

46th minute Kurashev makes his way down the right wing and tries a wrist shot that flies to the right of Keller's goal. Switzerland retains possession and Suter plays a pass into the slot from behind the baseline. Meier gets the better of a Frenchman and takes the shot. Keller is on the spot.

44th minute The game mainly takes place between the two zones in the opening phase of the final third. The teams neutralize each other.

41st minute Switzerland plays with one man more for around 30 seconds, but no chance is created. Bozon returns to the ice.

41st minute Start of 2nd period The final period is underway!

40th minute Conclusion 2nd period The Swiss' confidence disappears in the first few minutes of the second period. This is because the French are playing more actively and physically. This style of play forced the Swiss to make more mistakes. After just a few seconds, Genoni is lucky that the disk rolls next to the goal after bouncing off defender Andrea Glauser. Almost in the opposite direction, Sven Andrighetto is unlucky: his shot hits the post. Shortly afterwards, Genoni does everything right against Floran Douay, who intercepts a misplaced pass from Fora and runs in alone on goal, preventing France from reducing the deficit early in the middle period. Switzerland regained their composure midway through the game, but got themselves into trouble with penalties. The French were unable to capitalize on this, as they immediately stopped themselves with illegal actions. At the end of the 2nd period, the Swiss were able to make some headway again. However, Andrighetto, Josi and Fiala are unable to get the ball into Keller's goal.

40th minute End of 2nd period The French defend very solidly in the final seconds of the second period and prevent the third goal. Switzerland still lead 2:0 after two periods played.

40th minute The last minute of the middle period has begun. Can Switzerland increase the lead to 3:0 shortly before the second break?

39th minute 2-minute penalty against Kevin Bozon (France) Next penalty! Bozon hits Hischier on the stick and has to go to the penalty bench for 2 minutes.

38th minute Switzerland are back at full strength and play with one man more for around 45 seconds. Andrighetto takes a shot from the right face-off circle, but once again finds Antoine Keller in his path. The Swiss are unable to get any more shots in the power play. Da Costa is back on the ice.

37th minute Moser delays on the left wing and plays a brilliant cross-ice pass to the onrushing Josi. The Nati captain lets Keller off and tries to push the disk over the line at the left post. The French goalkeeper throws himself backwards to prevent the third goal.

37th minute 2-minute penalty against Stephane da Costa (France) Hischier wins the disc in the opponent's zone and goes for goal. He is decisively disturbed by a stick hit from da Costa. Keller makes the save and da Costa is sent to the penalty bench.

36th minute 2-minute penalty against Michael Fora (Switzerland) Fora checks his HC Davos teammate Enzo Guebey into the boards behind the opposing goal with a cross-check. The Ticino player is sent to the cooler for 2 minutes.

35th minute Shortly afterwards, Andrighetto gets his chance at the right post. But Keller is quick as lightning and is on hand for the Swiss player's wrist shot.

34th minute The Swiss overpayment is not very compelling. Kukan tries a sharp pass from the blue line to the right post, where Andrighetto is waiting. The shot is deflected off the skate of a Frenchman and just misses the goal on the right. Rech is back on the ice.

33rd minute 2-minute penalty against Anthony Rech (France) Andrighetto makes his way down the right wing and is stopped by Rech for an illegal stick check. Next power play for Switzerland.

31st minute Switzerland seem to have slowly regained their composure. After a shot by Kukan and a save by Keller, emotions arise for the first time in the game. Suter and Crinon clash, but are quickly separated. There are no penalties.

30th minute France can set up a power play in the Swiss zone, but it's not really dangerous in front of Genoni. Moser even manages an attack while short-handed, but his shot flies over Antoine Keller's goal. Malgin is back on the ice.

28th minute 2-minute penalty against Denis Malgin (Switzerland) Malgin checks Chakiachvili in the back near the boards. The Frenchman crashes headfirst into the boards, but is able to get up again immediately. Malgin is lucky to get away with a minor penalty.

26th minute The mistakes by the Swiss are piling up. Fora is put under pressure in his own zone and simply plays the disk forward. But there's only Douay, who plucks it out of the air and skates alone towards Genoni. He pulls the puck onto his backhand, but clearly misses. Luck again for Switzerland!

25th minute France are clearly getting stronger. Niederreiter and Co. lose the puck in the opposing zone and Texier launches a counter-attack on the left. His pass to the right post grazes da Costa's shovel, but does not find its way into the Swiss goal.

24th minute The second period begins with similar intensity to the first. The Swiss will try to score the third goal as quickly as possible to prevent France from getting back into the game.

22nd minute Switzerland hit the post! Andrighetto enters the opposing zone at speed on the right and hammers the puck against the left post with a wrist shot.

21st minute It's about to get dicey in front of Genoni! The goalkeeper deflects a French shot from the right to the front. The shot bounces off Glauser and rolls through the goalmouth past the right-hand post. Luck for Switzerland!

21st minute Start of 2nd period On with the second period!

20th minute Conclusion 1st period Patrick Fischer's national team start their Olympic adventure against France in front of many Swiss fans at the Arena Santa Giulia in Milan. Right from the start, the Swiss showed great concentration and were determined not to drop any points against the supposedly weakest opponent in Group A. And so Damien Riat puts the national team ahead after just 55 seconds with a goal in the power play. The Swiss kept up the pressure and in the 4th minute Janis Moser increased the lead to 2:0 after a solo run. Despite their lead and clear superiority, the ice comrades did not let up. They consistently stuck to their defensive play and continued to create very good chances. However, French goalkeeper Antoine Keller was not to be beaten in the first 20 minutes. His counterpart, Leonardo Genoni, is rarely needed in the first period - but when he is, he is really needed. After a mistake by Timo Meier in the forward movement in the 17th minute, the goalkeeper sees three Frenchmen coming towards him, but makes two strong saves and holds his own.

20th minute End of 1st period Thanks to a strong opening phase, Switzerland leads France 2:0 after 20 minutes.

19th minute The Swiss remain very consistent in their forechecking. Fiala captures the disc deep in the opponent's zone. Josi fails from the blue line against Keller's catching hand. Switzerland remain in the offensive zone and Fiala has the 3:0 on his stick at the left post after a sensational cross-ice pass from Josi. However, his shot flies over the half-empty goal.

17th minute Now it needs Genoni! Meier loses the disc at the opponent's blue line and then it quickly goes the other way. Perret appears alone in front of Genoni, but fails to beat his pads. The disc remains with the French and the Swiss goalkeeper also saves the follow-up shot from the blue line.

16th minute In the past, the Swiss have been criticized for having the wrong attitude in games against supposedly weaker opponents. In this first period, the Nati show impressively that they have been able to overcome this weakness.

15th minute In typical Josi style, the Nati captain breaks free from the blue line with plenty of speed and runs to the left. His pass into the center does not reach a teammate. Cantagallo is back on the ice.

14th minute Now Switzerland want to make it too good. The disc moves very quickly in the power play, Kurashev then plays the famous pass too much instead of finishing from the high slot himself.

13th minute 2-minute penalty against Enzo Cantagallo (France) Hischier outruns everyone on the right and goes straight for goal. Cantagallo only knows how to help himself with a hook and has to go to the penalty bench for 2 minutes.

11th minute Great chances galore for Patrick Fischer's team! Thürkauf, who is playing alongside the NHL stars Fiala and Hischier today, makes his way down the right wing and slides the disc under Keller. The French goalkeeper doesn't know where the puck is for a moment, but has it under his pads.

10th minute Next great chance for Switzerland. Meier enters the opposing zone at speed on the left wing and plays the pass into the back of the defense. Marti breaks free from the blue line and tests Keller with a low shot. The goalkeeper saves with his right pad.

9th minute Switzerland clearly have the upper hand in five-on-five. Andrighetto runs through behind the French goal and tries a backhand at the left post. Keller closes the corner and saves with his catching hand.

7th minute In the second half of the penalty against Marti, the French powerplay can develop a little better. However, they do not manage more than two shots from distance. Switzerland is back to full strength.

6th minute Genoni has to intervene for the first time. A shot by Texier from the blue line is deflected and flies high towards the Swiss goal. Genoni plucks the shot out of the air with his catching hand.

5th minute 2-minute penalty against Christian Marti (Switzerland) Marti holds his opponent in the neutral zone and is sent to the penalty bench for 2 minutes.

4th minute Goal for Switzerland, 2:0 by Janis Moser What a solo run! Janis Moser gets a running start in his own zone and briefly changes the sport with his slalom run through the French defense. His wrist shot from the left into the near corner catches the French goalkeeper between his pads and stick hand.

3rd minute Switzerland already have this game firmly under control. The French are hardly given any space, the ice comrades are playing too defiantly.

1st minute Goal for Switzerland, 1:0 by Damien Riat It strikes straight away! Switzerland immediately establish themselves in the opposing zone and let the puck move quickly. Kurashev plays the puck from the left into the center and Damien Riat just has to slide it in. A perfect start to this Olympic adventure!

1st minute 2-minute penalty against Pierre-Edouard Bellemare (France) Bellemare brings Hischier down with a leg challenge and has to go to the penalty bench for 2 minutes.

1st minute Start of the game The game is underway and it's already getting dangerous in front of the French goal! Keller makes a trip behind his goal and plays the disk onto Fiala's shovel. Keller reacts with lightning speed and throws himself into the shot from the left side.

France line-up Goalkeeper Antoine Keller, who is under contract with HC Ajoie, is in goal. Alexandre Texier is the only NHL mercenary in the French squad. H-1 avant Suisse - France 🔥



La première composition de ces Jeux Olympiques 👊



📺 France 4 l https://t.co/P8rdXNx4p3 l Eurosport 2 à 13h00 l HBO Max#TeamFranceHockey pic.twitter.com/4S0symSOwS — Équipes de France Hockey 🏒 (@Hockey_FRA) February 12, 2026

Swiss line-up Leonardo Genoni stands between the posts. Roman Josi leads Switzerland onto the ice as captain. Reto Berra, Tim Berni and Simon Knak are out of the lineup. 📑 𝗟𝗶𝗻𝗲𝘂𝗽 𝗢𝗹𝘆𝗺𝗽𝗶𝗰 𝗪𝗶𝗻𝘁𝗲𝗿 𝗚𝗮𝗺𝗲𝘀 🇨🇭



Unsere Aufstellung fürs erste Spiel gegen Frankreich! 🫡



Notre composition pour le premier match contre la France ! 💪



La nostra formazione per la prima partita contro la Francia! 🔥



ℹ️ Not dressed: Berra, Berni, Knak pic.twitter.com/gADOUc9I6M — Swiss Ice Hockey (@SwissIceHockey) February 12, 2026

Direct duels The last time the two teams faced each other in a serious match was at the 2022 World Cup. Switzerland prevailed 5:2 in the group stage back then. A good omen for today's clash? Ajoie has the most players These 21 National League mercenaries will be at the Olympics

Referee Brian Pochmara from the USA and André Schrader from Germany will referee the match in the Arena Santa Giulia. The two head referees will be assisted by linesmen Jake Davis and Jonny Murray from the USA.

France's current form The French were able to kiss the Olympic hand thanks to Russia's exclusion. It is their first participation since Salt Lake City 2002, where they also faced Switzerland in the group stage. The two nations drew 3:3 back then. Yorick Treille's team will travel to Italy as outsiders, and reaching the quarter-finals would be a major sensation. How will the French, who will play with seven National League mercenaries, fare in their opener against Switzerland? Special ice hockey mode at the Olympics Why the Swiss have already reached the quarter-finals despite two defeats

Switzerland's form "We're traveling with our absolute best line-up," says Fischer. For the first time since the games in Sochi 2014, the NHL players will also be back in Italy. Led by captain Roman Josi, the Swiss squad includes a total of ten players who earn their money in North America. They should ensure that the current world championship runners-up progress further than the quarter-finals. In Beijing 2022, that was the end of the line against the eventual Olympic champions Finland. In Pyeongchang 2018, they even lost to Germany in the quarter-finals. Will the Swiss make their first mark today? The crème de la crème will be there These are the biggest ice hockey stars at the Olympics

Starting position The starting position ahead of the first game is clear: a win is almost a must. In Group A with Canada and the Czech Republic, France is the Swiss' weakest opponent. Nevertheless, national team coach Patrick Fischer warns blue Sport ahead of the tournament: "There are no easy games at the Olympics." How will his team fare against their supposedly weakest opponent?

Hello ... ... and welcome to the start of the ice hockey tournament for the Swiss men's national team. Patrick Fischer's team will face France in the Arena Santa Giulia. The game starts at 12.10 pm and you can watch it live here! Show more

