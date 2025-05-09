Switzerland start the Ice Hockey World Championship against the Czech Republic on Friday. In Group B, they will start with revenge for the 2-0 defeat in the World Championship final in Prague a year ago. The game will be available here in the live ticker from 16:20.
27th minute
Czech Republic goal!
And there's the equalizer. The Czechs combine to make it 2:2. Genoni first holds the shot from distance, but the rebound ends up back with the opponent. Zadina scores.
25th minute
Czech Republic take control of the game
The world champions now show a different face. The Czechs are now much more present in attack. Genoni and Co. are now increasingly challenged with defensive work.
22nd minute
Switzerland complete
The national team survives the short-handed situation and almost scores a shorthander. But the Czech keeper makes a super save. Switzerland still 2:1 in the lead.
21st minute
Let's continue - Switzerland short-handed
Switzerland start the 2nd period with one man less. Switzerland are still short-handed for 93 seconds.
20th minute
Break
The 1st period is over. Switzerland start strongly and hand the world champions the lead on a silver platter shortly before the break. Outnumbered twice, the Nati concede their first goal.
20th minute
Czech Republic score!
The world champions score cold as ice. The Czech Republic strikes in double overtime. Stransky catches Genoni over the pad.
-
20th minute
Switzerland outnumbered twice
Switzerland concede another penalty shortly before the end of the third period. Fora sits down on the penalty bench next to Meier.
19.
Penalty Switzerland
Meier is sent to the penalty bench, Switzerland two minutes short-handed.
18.
Toooor Switzerland!
First Genoni saves the penalty, a little later Switzerland celebrates another goal. Siegenthalter pushes forward and hits the post. The rebound ends up with Damien Riat, who slides the disk into the empty goal.
17th minute
Czech Republic penalty - Genoni saves
Christian Marti pulls the emergency brake and causes a penalty. David Pastrnak starts, Genoni holds. The Czech superstar has certainly scored better penalties.
8th minute
Switzerland convincing
The national team makes a strong start. They are stable at the back and are convincing at the front with their penetrating power.
6th minute
No goal!
Bitter for the Nati. The 2:0 does not count. The referees check the goal again and come to the decision: offside.
6th minute
Toooooor Switzerland!
The power line is on the pitch and Sandro Schmid scores for the Nati. Schmid makes a strong tackle and scores.
3rd minute
Toooooor Switzerland!
The Nati take the lead. Christian Marti with the spectacular goal. The ZSC defender takes a left-footed shot from an acute angle and catches the Czech keeper over his shoulder.
1st minute
The game is underway
Here we go with the World Cup.
Can the Nati get revenge?
The defending champions from the Czech Republic will line up with a strong team and thirteen current world champions.
For Switzerland, this is the first of seven group games, with the main aim being to finish in the top four and reach the quarter-finals. Group A will play its matches in Stockholm.