Two weeks ago, Simon Seiler was celebrating the title with Fribourg. Will he now make the World Championship squad? Imago

Simon Seiler played in the Swiss League for a long time before the Thurgau native made the leap to the top Swiss league three and a half years ago - and can now fulfill two big dreams within a few days.

Luca Betschart

No time? blue News summarizes for you Simon Seiler becomes Swiss champion for the first time with Fribourg just over two weeks ago. Shortly afterwards, the defender received his first national team call-up.

On Thursday, the 29-year-old made his debut in the penalty shoot-out win against Finland and said: "The game is a bit faster than in the play-off final. But it's also just ice hockey and it was fun."

Seiler has two more opportunities on Saturday against Sweden and on Sunday against the Czech Republic to force his way into coach Jan Cadieux's final World Championship squad. Show more

Simon Seiler was never regarded as a great talent at a young age. The Thurgau native, who discovered ice hockey at EHC Frauenfeld and then transferred to the ZSC junior team, was not considered for the national teams in his junior years and always had to work hard for everything. "I was never one of the best," says Seiler himself in an interview with "Blick".

He did not make the leap from junior to the National League. Seiler gained a foothold in the Swiss League, where he played for GCK, Thurgau, Kloten and Olten for seven years. In 2022, Seiler becomes Swiss League champion with Kloten and achieves promotion. However, because he leaves the airport city team for Olten at the end of the season, Seiler remains in the second division. For the time being.

Champions and national team call-up

A few months later, the defender turned his back on Olten again - and moved to Fribourg-Gottéron in November 2022 as part of a swap deal. There, he makes his breakthrough in the National League and develops into a reliable defensive force. In this year's playoffs, he played all 19 games with Fribourg and was crowned Swiss champion for the first time at the age of 29.

But that's not all. Four days after the big win in Davos, Seiler was rewarded with his very first national team call-up. "I would never have expected this, two big dreams have come true in the space of a few days. One led to the other, and now I'm here," he says. "The call-up feels surreal. But it's an incredibly wonderful feeling."

Seiler is not prepared for the nomination. He had to cancel a bachelor trip with good friends - and above all: "I had to get field hockey sticks, I only had two left. I wore the others out or gave them away after the championship title in Davos. I thought I wouldn't need sticks again until August."

Will the home World Championships work out?

As it turns out, however, he already needed his work equipment again last Thursday. Seiler made his national team debut against Finland alongside Giancarlo Chanton - and was required to play in his own zone for a long time in his first outing. "The first game was very tough," says Seiler in the SRF interview during the break. "The game is a bit faster than in the playoff final. But it's also just ice hockey and it was fun."

After the debut victory in the penalty shootout, Seiler will have two more opportunities on Saturday against Sweden and on Sunday against the Czech Republic to force his way into coach Jan Cadieux's definitive World Championship squad - and thus fulfill his next dream.

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