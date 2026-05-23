After a slow start, the Swiss ice hockey team celebrates a shooting party against Hungary and breaks several records in their 9:0 triumph. Quotes from the game.

Luca Betschart

Calvin Thürkauf

"The Hungarians played very solidly in the first period, were able to put pressure on us and get us into trouble. We also made it difficult for ourselves. We didn't play with the pace we did from the second period onwards. That was the deciding factor. (...) But we have to find a way to play like that in the first period.

Roman Josi is a top player. He's our captain and our heart. He's a great person and plays well. He's not our captain for nothing and gives everything for the team - offensively and defensively. He's a top leader and will continue to lead us.

It's a lot of fun with Nino (Niederreiter) and Christoph (Bertschy). We have a good relationship with each other and know where we stand and play for each other. The most important thing is that we bring what the coach wants to the ice and can help the team."

Christoph Bertschy

"The Hungarians did a lot right in the first period, gave everything and defended well. We had a little less drive on goal and were less straightforward. That came to an extreme in the second period and brought us success. (...) We had the game under control. It was a solid performance over 60 minutes, although the first 20 minutes can still be chalked up to something. But a lot of things came together.

I've already got a few years under my belt and have experienced a lot of setbacks. It's all the nicer when it works. Now we have one game left in the group stage. Everything has worked out so far. But the hard part is yet to come.

We go into every game with the clear ambition to win. Of course, Finland will be a very strong opponent and a big challenge for us. Nonetheless, we will prepare ourselves, give it our all and of course we want to win the group."

Roman Josi

"It was a cool game for us. After the first period, we had the feeling we could play better. Then the goals came and we played a great game. Once again an incredible atmosphere in the stadium. And celebrating with the fans after the game is wonderful every time.

I've never scored a hat-trick in the NHL. I had one once in Bern, but it was a bit of a fake. The shot was actually deflected, but I still got the goal. But I didn't see it that way, so it's the first one.

I'm looking forward to seeing the family, I haven't seen them for a long time. I'm looking forward to seeing the wife and kids again tomorrow."