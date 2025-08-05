Margarida Corceiro attracts the attention of the Formula 1 circus. imago

Formula 1 star Lando Norris is racing for the world championship title - and actress Margarida Corceiro is causing a stir at his side. Who is the woman driving him to new heights?

No time? blue News summarizes for you Since Margarida Corceiro and Lando Norris have been a couple again, things have been going well for the McLaren driver - he recently celebrated an important victory in Hungary and is back in the world championship fight.

Corceiro is an actress, model and one of Portugal's most influential influencers. With over 2 million followers, she accompanies Norris through the Formula 1 year with great publicity.

Her presence at the track - most recently in the McLaren garage - seems to give Norris an extra boost. In a close World Championship duel against team-mate Piastri, she could become his mental trump card. Show more

They are the glamorous couple of Formula 1: Lando Norris, the up-and-coming McLaren star, and Margarida Corceiro, Portugal's most famous model and actress starlet. After a brief romantic break-up, the two found each other again in the spring of 2025 - since then, things have not only been going well in their private lives, but also in sport.

In Hungary, Corceiro cheered directly from the McLaren pits. Together with the Brit's parents, she cheered on her boyfriend. Norris thanked her with a thrilling victory in the tire poker: a courageous one-stop strategy brought him a razor-thin victory ahead of teammate Oscar Piastri.

Who is Margarida Corceiro?

The 22-year-old has long been a star in her native Portugal. She celebrated her breakthrough in 2019 in the telenovela Prisioneira, later appearing in hit series such as Morangos com Açúcar and international formats such as Citas Barcelona. As a model, she works for Intimissimi, Vogue Portugal and sustainable labels such as Missus Swimwear, among others.

Over 2 million people follow her on Instagram - Forbes Portugal named her the country's most influential influencer in 2023. Her posts reach up to 20 million people every week. Corceiro was once together with football star João Félix, but the two announced their separation in 2023.

Norris can dream of the title again

After a difficult start to the season and several setbacks, Lando Norris seemed to be in a bad way. But since his love comeback with Corceiro, the Briton has been driving like unleashed.

Emotional support, media attention and a good dose of glamor - Corceiro has exactly what it takes to make the difference in the high-pressure Formula 1 world. In recent weeks, she has been on site at several races - always conspicuous, always loyal.

Margarida Corceiro also keeps her fingers crossed for Lando Norris on site. imago

And lo and behold: with his victory in Budapest, Norris is suddenly only nine points behind Piastri. The title fight is open again - and with Margarida Corceiro, Lando Norris has a great lucky charm at his side. Perhaps she is the joker Norris needs for the big triumph.

