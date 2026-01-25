Strange scene at the Ski Flying World Championships in Oberstdorf: individual world champion Domen Prevc loses his skis, is not allowed to start and deprives Slovenia of a medal it thought it had won. Even the commentator is amazed.

Keystone-SDA SDA

You don't see that every day. As the Norwegian Marius Lindvik prepares for his jump on the take-off bar, two skis come sliding from above, one hits him on the foot and then slides down the inrun track and over the hill. The commentator on "SRF" is also amazed: "Wow, I've really never seen that before. The skis have forgotten the jumper."

It soon turns out that the skis belonged to the outstanding jumper of the season, Domen Prevc. The Slovenian had obviously put his skis down after the equipment check in such a way that they became independent in the wet snowfall. They were hurriedly brought back up, but as the Slovenian was not ready in time for his jump and the jury identified him as the culprit for the mishap, he was not allowed to jump in the first round.

The co-favorite Slovenia had no chance of a medal with the "zero" in the ranking and finished the World Championships in sixth place. Prevc then flew to 228 m in the second round. The Swiss quartet of Simon Ammann, Sandro Hauswirth, Felix Trunz and Gregor Deschwanden achieved exactly the same number of points. Japan became world champions for the first time, ahead of Austria and Norway.

Trunz over 200 m for the first time

Trunz could be the biggest winner. He flew significantly further twice (a good 40 meters and 56 points in total) than Ammann and could therefore have collected the decisive arguments in the close duel for the third and final Swiss Olympic starting place. The 19-year-old from St. Gallen certainly had reason to be happy: in the first round, he achieved his first flight over 200 meters with 204.5 meters. Who will be selected for the Winter Games in Predazzo, the teenager or the 44-year-old with the experience of seven Olympic appearances, will be announced on Monday.