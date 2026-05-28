The Swiss field hockey team will face Sweden in the World Championship quarter-finals. Reto Suri looks ahead to the game in an interview with blue Sport and says what makes the Swedes dangerous.

Luca Betschart

Reto Suri on ...

... the qualities of the Swedish team

"Sweden have a lot of qualities. It will be exciting to see how they have developed through the tournament. The Swedes have an exciting team with a lot of young talent at the start of their careers. The skill level is very high, but certain players may still lack experience. It will be a test at a very high level.

... the starting position

"Switzerland can go into the game full of confidence. With the crowd behind them, Switzerland are the favorites and have a very good chance of winning the quarter-finals.

Switzerland would be well advised to simply play their game. So far, no nation has been able to hold a candle to Switzerland."

... the euphoria that has been kindled

"When the best eight in the world play against each other, everything is on an equal footing. Anything can happen in a game. But Switzerland have won all their games and their group - with maximum points. Everything is going well and a huge euphoria has been kindled in the country. Switzerland is in field hockey fever. There's an incredible atmosphere and mood in the stadium. We've been able to steer everything in the right direction so that we're well prepared for the quarter-finals."

... the Swedes' reputation as the Nati's opponents to fear

"As a player, you hear that, but it doesn't interest you. As a player, I never cared much about it either. That's the beauty of sport. There have certainly been one or two painful defeats in the past. But in sport, there are always new opportunities. And then it depends on where you put your focus. Whether you talk about a fearful opponent and live in the past accordingly, or whether you say: It's a World Cup quarter-final at home, you know what you've achieved so far and you know why things are going so well. Then it's a new opportunity to beat Sweden."

... the goalie luxury problem

"All three goalies have done their job. Sandro Aeschlimann also came on at the start of this World Cup when Berra was out sick. It's a luxury problem. In the end, Genoni has the most rhythm and I assume he'll be in goal."

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