The national field hockey team has reached the World Championship final for the third time in a row. After two defeats, they are aiming for the title at home. Expert Reto Suri assesses the chances against Finland in an interview with blue Sport.

Andreas Lunghi

Jan Cadieux's team has already written a chapter in Swiss sporting history: After beating Norway in the semi-finals on Saturday afternoon, they will be playing for their third consecutive World Championship gold medal.

"It's difficult to put into words," says former national team striker and 2013 silver medal hero Reto Suri. "It's an incredible achievement by everyone involved. From this generation of players who have stayed together all these years."

The publicity they have done for Swiss ice hockey with a view to future generations cannot be overestimated. "Swiss ice hockey will be able to benefit from this for a long time to come."

"Switzerland can keep up the pace"

To complete this story, a win against Finland is needed on Sunday evening. Switzerland already beat this opponent 4:2 in a close game in the group phase.

Suri is expecting another intense game, but is confident: "Switzerland have shown that they can keep up the pace and not only control the games, but also dominate them."

There was already a lot of tinder in the first direct encounter, and the 37-year-old expects the same on Sunday evening: "It will be important to control the emotions. Especially now, when it's all or nothing. But Switzerland have already managed that against Sweden and Norway. (...) You have to control it and not overdo it. And I think with a full arena it can tip the scales."

"It doesn't matter who it will be"

In the last two years, a certain nervousness could be felt among the national team in the final, which led to a blockade offensively. As a result, the Swiss failed to score a goal against either the Czech Republic in 2024 or the USA in 2025. Are these jams over?

"I think every player has already scored at this tournament. Everyone has confidence, everyone has contributed something over the last two weeks. So confidence should be high through all four lines," says Suri.

The 37-year-old is positive that someone from the collective will stand out and pull the coals out of the fire for Switzerland. "It doesn't matter who it will be."

You might also be interested in this