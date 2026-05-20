After the gala against Germany and a rest day, the Swiss field hockey team will face Austria at the home World Cup on Wednesday. Reto Suri looks ahead to Switzerland's fourth appearance in an interview with blue Sport.

Luca Betschart

The Swiss ice hockey team got off to a perfect start at the home World Championships. 3:1 against the USA, 4:2 against Latvia and a 6:1 victory over rivals Germany on Monday - after three wins from three games, Jan Cadieux's team can take a big step towards qualifying for the quarter-finals against Austria on Wednesday.

An elimination after the group stage seems a long way off at the moment anyway, as Switzerland are the heavy favorites in their next games against Austria, Great Britain and Hungary. Will coach Cadieux even try out a few things? "No. Testing is not a good option in a tournament like this," Reto Suri waves off in an interview with blue Sport. "You have to consolidate your own principles and intentions and work on the details."

In addition, the game against unbeaten Austria on Wednesday will not be a walk in the park. "You certainly have to respect the Austrians, they've had a good start to the tournament," says Suri. "You always have to have respect for your opponent and prepare solidly for the game. (...) The Nati won't shoot Austria out of the arena in the first 10 minutes either."

However, Suri is convinced that the Nati stars are fully aware of their task: "The players are down-to-earth enough. They know that it will start at 0-0 again - but they can take the confidence they've built up in the first three games with them."

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