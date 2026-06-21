Adrian Walther is in the final round! He defeats Sven Lang with a flat throw.

Unbelievable! Daniel Tschumi pins Lukas Bissig to the mat. The 20-year-old arrived at this Bergkranzfest as a complete underdog, and suddenly he’s in contention for the final round! He’s guaranteed the wreath—his very first Bergkranz.

A lightning-fast victory for Romain Collaud over Reto Walther. Impressive. Collaud is on track for the wreath.

Huge upset! Patrick Betschart defeats Curdin Orlik. And Orlik remains lying on his back. The Graubünden native clutches his left shoulder as the first responders rush to his aid. Replays show: Orlik falls with full force onto his shoulder during Betschart’s decisive move and is unable to defend himself afterward. Orlik needs medical attention on the mat. He refuses to get on the stretcher. He leaves the mat to the applause of the audience, holding his left wrist in his hand. We wish him a speedy recovery!

Curdin Orlik injured his shoulder during a clash with Patrick Betschart. Screenshot/SRF

As a Mexican wave sweeps through the arena, Lario Kramer and Bernhard Kämpf face off against each other. And during this bout, the spectators are creating more excitement than the wrestlers on the mat. Time ticks by, and eventually, any chance of victory for both of them is gone because the match has been called.

Wow! Last year’s champion, Matthias Aeschbacher, overpowers Etienne Burger! After two seconds, Aeschbacher hurls his teammate into the wood shavings. Perfect score. Aeschbacher has now done his job and is a hot contender for the final bout.

Michael Moser makes short work of Beat Suter. After just under thirty seconds, he secures the maximum score on the scorecard. And immediately, the young man from Bern is smiling again, after having to concede the final bout prematurely in the previous round.