Alex Wilson, Swiss record holder over 100 meters, is theoretically allowed to compete again from next Monday. However, after a four-year ban, he is once again facing the end of his sporting career.

The Swiss sprinter is facing a second trial with a ban of up to eight years for alleged doping orders in the USA.

New court documents incriminate Wilson heavily - the once fastest man in Switzerland is facing the end of his career. Show more

In the middle of the Olympic Games in Tokyo, Wilson was provisionally banned by CAS for doping on July 27, 2021. He had already tested positive for the anabolic substance trenbolone in March after a training camp in Las Vegas.

Thanks to his lawyers, the first ban was lifted in May 2021 - Wilson was allowed to compete again and ran a supposed European record in the USA (9.84 seconds). But shortly before his departure for Tokyo, the CAS intervened again. The maximum penalty finally followed in June 2022: a four-year ban from competition.

At the age of 34 and the end of his ban, a sporting comeback would be possible. However, Wilson is not planning one - not because of a lack of form, but because of the threat of a second trial with a potential eight-year ban. This is reported by the "Aargauer Zeitung".

Will Wilson be banned for another eight years?

Wilson has never admitted his guilt and has instead spoken of a conspiracy against himself. Now Swiss Sport Integrity could soon issue a new ban. The allegation: Wilson is said to have ordered banned growth hormones and EPO from Texan kinesiologist Eric Lira in 2021 - despite ongoing proceedings.

Lira was convicted in the USA. The evidence against Wilson is overwhelming, according to the report. "Swiss Sport Integrity will probably announce on Friday that Wilson will be banned for a maximum of eight more years," writes the "Aargauer Zeitung". According to US court documents, Wilson paid around 4600 dollars for doping substances. The delivery took place on June 14, 2021 - in the middle of his first doping affair.

End of career seems sealed

It remains unclear whether Wilson has doped before. After the death of his mentor Lloyd Cowan in 2021, Wilson switched to Jamaican coach O'Neil Wright - who has since also been charged with suspected doping involvement.

Wilson will hardly escape the new proceedings. His absence from his trial also speaks volumes. There will be no facts to exonerate him in these proceedings. For the fastest Swiss of all time, his sporting career is probably definitely over.

