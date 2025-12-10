Betting violations in floorball. KEYSTONE

Following extensive investigations into betting violations, the Finnish Floorball Association has sanctioned 80 people. Two Finnish players from the top Swiss league are also affected.

The Finnish Floorball Association has been investigating around 100 people since the summer. These investigations focused on suspected cases of the misuse of insider information in two Finnish league games. The association also investigated numerous possible violations of the betting ban.

This involved F-League players, team officials and other individuals with close links to the teams who were suspected of having placed bets on F-League and Inssi-Divari matches. The stakes range from 7 cents to 200 euros.

At the beginning of December, the Finnish Floorball Association's Competition and Disciplinary Commission published its decisions: a total of 80 people were sanctioned with a ban from competing. However, the investigation revealed that none of the cases examined involved competition manipulation - i.e. influencing match results.

The Finnish Floorball Association has banned the majority of those involved, a total of 73 people, with immediate effect until January 28, 2026. The longest of the remaining bans lasts until June 30, 2026. The 73 individuals also include two Finnish players from the top Swiss league, who are also banned until the end of January. They are not allowed to play any games in Switzerland or internationally during this period, but can still take part in their teams' training sessions.

swiss unihockey has been in close contact with the Finnish association, the international federation and the clubs affected. "We are surprised by the events in Finland. Fair play and integrity are core values of our sport, and we support all measures that contribute to education and prevention," says Patrick Bloch, CEO of swiss unihockey.