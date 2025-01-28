New Jersey, without Nico Hischier, is defeated by the Philadelphia Flyers for the second time this season in the NHL. The Devils lose 2:4.

Hischier had not even traveled to Philadelphia. After Saturday night's 4-3 overtime loss in Montreal, the Walliser immediately returned to New Jersey to undergo further examinations. In the game against the Canadiens, he suffered an unspecified injury to his upper body when he was cross-checked by the Canadiens' Nick Suzuki.

It is not yet clear whether the captain will miss any more games. The Devils' next game is scheduled for Thursday night. Their opponent will once again be the Philadelphia Flyers.

In the second matchup with the Flyers, nine days after their 3-1 win in New Jersey, the Devils found themselves down 3-0 early in the second period. The visitors had conceded the first two goals within 28 seconds in the first period.

Timo Meier restored the Devils' hopes with his tying goal to make it 2:3 in the second-to-last minute, but Canadian Scott Laughton made it all clear for the Flyers with a shot into the empty net 15 seconds before the end.

Suter ends goal drought - Fiala loses despite scoring

Pius Suter was doubly pleased after Vancouver's 5-2 win over the St. Louis Blues. The Zurich native scored the Canucks' 4-1 goal in the second period while shorthanded, ending an incredibly long personal goal drought. Before his twelfth goal in the current championship, he had gone 23 games without a goal. Suter also set up the final goal, which the American Tyler Myers scored two minutes before the final buzzer without the opposing goalie.

Kevin Fiala also scored on Tuesday night. The St. Gallen native gave the Los Angeles Kings a 1-0 lead against the Detroit Red Wings in the first period, but they still ended up empty-handed. The 2:5 was their sixth defeat in the last eight games.

