  1. Residential Customers
  2. Business Customers
  3. About Swisscom
  4. blue News
  1. My Swisscom
  3. myCloud
  4. TV
  5. Phone book
EN
Weather
  1. blue News
  1. Entertainment
  1. Sport
Swisscom Services
  1. Phone Book
  3. Web TV
  4. My Swisscom
Swisscom Apps
  1. Swisscom blue News & E-Mail
  2. Swisscom blue TV
  3. Swisscom blue Cinema
  4. Swisscom myCloud
Language
  1. English
  2. Deutsch
  3. Français
  4. Italiano

Goals in the video Suter ends goal drought - Meier and Fiala lose despite scoring

SDA

28.1.2025 - 06:01

New Jersey, without Nico Hischier, is defeated by the Philadelphia Flyers for the second time this season in the NHL. The Devils lose 2:4.

Keystone-SDA

28.01.2025, 06:01

28.01.2025, 07:44

Hischier had not even traveled to Philadelphia. After Saturday night's 4-3 overtime loss in Montreal, the Walliser immediately returned to New Jersey to undergo further examinations. In the game against the Canadiens, he suffered an unspecified injury to his upper body when he was cross-checked by the Canadiens' Nick Suzuki.

It is not yet clear whether the captain will miss any more games. The Devils' next game is scheduled for Thursday night. Their opponent will once again be the Philadelphia Flyers.

NHL. Goalscorer Hischier injured ++ Meier leads to victory

NHLGoalscorer Hischier injured ++ Meier leads to victory

In the second matchup with the Flyers, nine days after their 3-1 win in New Jersey, the Devils found themselves down 3-0 early in the second period. The visitors had conceded the first two goals within 28 seconds in the first period.

Timo Meier restored the Devils' hopes with his tying goal to make it 2:3 in the second-to-last minute, but Canadian Scott Laughton made it all clear for the Flyers with a shot into the empty net 15 seconds before the end.

Suter ends goal drought - Fiala loses despite scoring

Pius Suter was doubly pleased after Vancouver's 5-2 win over the St. Louis Blues. The Zurich native scored the Canucks' 4-1 goal in the second period while shorthanded, ending an incredibly long personal goal drought. Before his twelfth goal in the current championship, he had gone 23 games without a goal. Suter also set up the final goal, which the American Tyler Myers scored two minutes before the final buzzer without the opposing goalie.

Kevin Fiala also scored on Tuesday night. The St. Gallen native gave the Los Angeles Kings a 1-0 lead against the Detroit Red Wings in the first period, but they still ended up empty-handed. The 2:5 was their sixth defeat in the last eight games.

Videos from the department

More from the department

1 year after serious accident. Bobsleigh pusher Michel:

1 year after serious accidentBobsleigh pusher Michel: "The biggest limitation is still tying my shoes"

Sports accident. Spectator fatally hit during hammer throw competition in the USA

Sports accidentSpectator fatally hit during hammer throw competition in the USA

Three defeats in a row at the start. Stan Wawrinka already out again in Montpellier

Three defeats in a row at the startStan Wawrinka already out again in Montpellier

Accident on Mallorca. Car crashes head-on into German national track cycling team

Accident on MallorcaCar crashes head-on into German national track cycling team

Opening victory in Singapore. Waltert with a rare sense of achievement

Opening victory in SingaporeWaltert with a rare sense of achievement