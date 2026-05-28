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Quarter-final from 20.20 in the ticker Suter missing, goalie question resolved: Will the field hockey team break the Swedish curse at the home World Championship?

Andreas Lunghi

28.5.2026

The Swiss ice hockey team has made it through to the quarter-finals of the home World Championships unbeaten, where Sweden now awaits. Will the Nati break the Swedish curse? Follow the game here in the live ticker from 20:20!

28.05.2026, 19:23

28.05.2026, 19:48

Schweiz vs. Schweden
0:0
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  • The line-up is here

    NHL forward Pius Suter will not be in the lineup against Sweden. Coach Jan Cadieux is relying on the same formation as against Finland (4-2). The only change: Leonardo Genoni will be in goal instead of Reto Berra.

    Picture: Swiss Ice Hockey

  • "Switzerland only made it to two finals because they didn't have to play us"

    Sweden coach Sam Hallam spoke about Switzerland ahead of the quarter-final clash and is obviously aware that Sweden is something of a fear opponent for the Swiss. You can read the whole article at the following link.

    Sweden coach Hallam.

    Sweden coach Hallam"Switzerland only made it to two finals because they didn't have to play us"

  • Suri: "As a player, you hear that, but you don't care"

    When Switzerland face Sweden, the term "fearful opponent" is often used. As former Nati striker Reto Suri says in an interview with blue Sport, the players know about it but don't think about it.

    National team coach Jan Cadieux said the same thing after the last group game against Finland. He doesn't care about the negative result against the Swedes.

  • The Swedish curse

    Sweden has not only inflicted painful defeats on Switzerland in ice hockey. You can read about the most bitter ones in the following article.

    Can we beat the curse today?. From Federer to World Championship drama: the most bitter Swiss defeats against Sweden

    Can we beat the curse today?From Federer to World Championship drama: the most bitter Swiss defeats against Sweden

  • Hello and ...

    ... Welcome to the quarter-finals of the Ice Hockey World Championship in Switzerland. The national team will face Sweden in the SwissLife Arena in Zurich. The game starts at 20:20 and you can watch it live here!

    • Show more

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