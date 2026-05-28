Suri: "As a player, you hear that, but you don't care"

When Switzerland face Sweden, the term "fearful opponent" is often used. As former Nati striker Reto Suri says in an interview with blue Sport, the players know about it but don't think about it.

National team coach Jan Cadieux said the same thing after the last group game against Finland. He doesn't care about the negative result against the Swedes.