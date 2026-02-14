Ouch! There are dramatic scenes in the women's cross-country relay. Sweden's Ebba Andersson falls and has to continue skiing with one ski for more than a minute. The dream of gold is shattered!

Jan Arnet

It was chaotic in the women's 4x7.5 kilometer relay. Mild temperatures and constant rain turn the track into a slippery slope - and cause a festival of falls. Even the top favorites are not spared.

Sweden's Ebba Andersson is hit particularly hard. The two-time Olympic silver medalist is the second Swedish skier to go down twice. While she escaped the first slip with a scare, the second fall ended dramatically: she lost control on a downhill run and crashed heavily.

Andersson rolls over and damages a ski. The binding flies off and she can no longer use the ski. She struggles on for more than a minute on one ski, then a service man rushes over and delivers a replacement ski.

Karlsson secures the silver medal for Sweden

The Swedes - on course for gold before the fall - are a long way behind. In eighth place, Andersson finally hands over to the next skier. The top favorites no longer have a chance of winning the Olympics.

Gold ultimately goes to Norway, while the Swedes still secure the silver medal thanks to a strong finish from final skier Frida Karlsson. Bronze goes to Finland.

Ebba Andersson (center) is comforted by her teammates after the race. imago

Swiss women clearly miss out on a medal

The Swiss were unable to keep up with the best and finished in 7th place. Nadine Fähndrich was no longer involved in the battle for the medals. The quartet of the Swiss, the Italian, the German and the American ran 40 seconds behind the medal places before the Lucerne native lost touch. This was a disappointing end to a race in which one could still dream of a medal after the first two classic detachments.

It was already clear from the start skier Anja Weber that the Swiss wax crew had found the right polish and klister wax for the rainy weather and that a bronze medal was possible if the race went perfectly. In the downhill, the Zurich skier even took the lead for a while. The 24-year-old lost ground slightly towards the end and handed over in ninth place.

Completely exhausted after her strong performance: Anja Weber. Keystone

Nadja Kälin initially had to make up seven seconds on the first chasing group. She succeeded. And even more. In the deep slushy snow, which split the field into individual parts, she advanced to third place. She clearly put in the best performance of the Swiss team.

This meant that Switzerland was halfway through the bronze race in the battle against Finland. However, Marina Kälin was unable to hold Vilma Ryytty's back on the first skating off and was punished for her initially offensive performance. She handed over to final skier Nadine Fähndrich in 7th position, 36 seconds behind a podium place. An exploit like the Olympic bronze medal in 2002 was no longer possible.

