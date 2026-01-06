Sweden beats the Czech Republic to become U20 world champions. Keystone

Sweden beat the Czech Republic 4-2 in the final of the U20 Ice Hockey World Championship in the USA. This is the Scandinavians' second U20 World Championship title after 2012.

Keystone-SDA SDA

With a goal each in the first and second period, the Swedes took a 2-0 lead into the final period. There, the Scandinavians increased their lead to 3:0 before the Czech Republic scored twice. A goal by Ivar Stenberg eight seconds before the end into the empty net of the Czechs finally secured victory for the Swedes.

The Czech Republic, who won 6-2 in the quarter-final against Switzerland despite trailing twice, must therefore continue to wait for their first title since 2001.