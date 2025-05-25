Co-hosts Sweden can cheer again in the last game of the home World Championships Keystone

Sweden secures the bronze medal at the 2025 Ice Hockey World Championship in a duel between the two co-hosts. The Swedes win the match for third place 6:2 against Denmark in Stockholm.

Keystone-SDA SDA

The day after their dream of winning the title at their home World Championships was shattered following a clear 6-2 semi-final loss to the USA, the Swedes needed a moment before they really picked up speed in the middle third. They put the game to bed with three goals between the 26th and 38th minute.

The Danes reduced the deficit to 2:4 in the final period, but that was as good as it got for the surprise team of this tournament with NHL player Nikolaj Ehlers, who grew up in Switzerland, after the 7:0 defeat in the semi-final against Switzerland. Mikael Backlund and Marcus Johansson scored twice for the Swedes.

It was Sweden's second medal win since the 2018 final against Switzerland in Copenhagen, which they won after a penalty thriller. They also won bronze last year. For Denmark, it would have been their first ever World Championship medal after their historic first semi-final advance.