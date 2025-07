André Petersson (right) will play for the SCL Tigers in the upcoming season Keystone

The SCL Tigers are strengthening their squad for the upcoming season with a Swedish forward. André Petersson signs a one-year contract.

Keystone-SDA SDA

The 34-year-old Petersson moves from Sweden's top league from HV71 to Emmental. At the club from Jönköping, he was teammates with 18-year-old Jamiro Reber from Bern.

Petersson played with Sweden's national team at the World Championships two years ago in Tampere, Finland, and Riga, Latvia.

