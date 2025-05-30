  1. Residential Customers
  2. Business Customers
  3. About Swisscom
  4. blue News
  1. My Swisscom
  3. myCloud
  4. TV
  5. Phone book
EN
Weather
  1. blue News
  1. Entertainment
  1. Sport
Swisscom Services
  1. Phone Book
  3. Web TV
  4. My Swisscom
Swisscom Apps
  1. Swisscom blue News & E-Mail
  2. Swisscom blue TV
  3. Swisscom blue Cinema
  4. Swisscom myCloud
Language
  1. English
  2. Deutsch
  3. Français
  4. Italiano

French Open Swiatek and Sabalenka in step

SDA

30.5.2025 - 20:01

Iga Swiatek shows an upturn in form in Paris.
Iga Swiatek shows an upturn in form in Paris.
Picture: Keystone

Iga Swiatek, the winner of the last three years, and Aryna Sabalenka, the first challenger, have convincingly survived the 3rd round at the French Open and are now facing their first tests.

Keystone-SDA

30.05.2025, 20:01

30.05.2025, 20:48

As in the previous round against Swiss Jil Teichmann, Sabalenka only needed 79 minutes to prevail against the Serbian Olga Danilovic (WTA 34). After winning 6:2, 6:3, the world number one gave up ten games in the course of the tournament. The 27-year-old Belarusian is looking for her first tournament win in Paris.

In the round of 16, the American Amanda Anisimova (WTA 16) could present Sabalenka with difficulties for the first time. After a weak start to the European clay season, the 23-year-old conqueror of Viktorija Golubic has picked up speed at Roland Garros and is still without a set loss after beating Denmark's Clara Tauson (WTA 22).

Swiatek can also look back on a mixed last few WTA weeks by her standards. On her favorite court, where she celebrated her last tournament win a year ago, she safely secured her 24th consecutive victory at the French Open with a 6:2, 7:5 win over Romanian Jaqueline Cristian (WTA 60).

The Polish player will next face Kazakhstan's Jelena Rybakina (WTA 11), the 2022 Wimbledon winner. The direct duels are 4:4, with Rybakina having won the two duels on clay in Rome in 2023 and Stuttgart in 2024.

More from the department

Riding. Swiss team jumps to 3rd place at the Nations Cup in St.Gallen

RidingSwiss team jumps to 3rd place at the Nations Cup in St.Gallen

Victory with broken ribs. After a 3-year injury break: wrestler Wiget wants to go to the Swiss nationals

Victory with broken ribsAfter a 3-year injury break: wrestler Wiget wants to go to the Swiss nationals

Formula E season enters the hot phase. Porsche still believes in the title:

Formula E season enters the hot phasePorsche still believes in the title: "Rowland's winning streak may break at some point"