Iga Swiatek shows an upturn in form in Paris. Picture: Keystone

Iga Swiatek, the winner of the last three years, and Aryna Sabalenka, the first challenger, have convincingly survived the 3rd round at the French Open and are now facing their first tests.

Keystone-SDA SDA

As in the previous round against Swiss Jil Teichmann, Sabalenka only needed 79 minutes to prevail against the Serbian Olga Danilovic (WTA 34). After winning 6:2, 6:3, the world number one gave up ten games in the course of the tournament. The 27-year-old Belarusian is looking for her first tournament win in Paris.

In the round of 16, the American Amanda Anisimova (WTA 16) could present Sabalenka with difficulties for the first time. After a weak start to the European clay season, the 23-year-old conqueror of Viktorija Golubic has picked up speed at Roland Garros and is still without a set loss after beating Denmark's Clara Tauson (WTA 22).

Swiatek can also look back on a mixed last few WTA weeks by her standards. On her favorite court, where she celebrated her last tournament win a year ago, she safely secured her 24th consecutive victory at the French Open with a 6:2, 7:5 win over Romanian Jaqueline Cristian (WTA 60).

The Polish player will next face Kazakhstan's Jelena Rybakina (WTA 11), the 2022 Wimbledon winner. The direct duels are 4:4, with Rybakina having won the two duels on clay in Rome in 2023 and Stuttgart in 2024.