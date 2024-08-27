  1. Residential Customers
US Open Swiatek despite 41 slight errors

SDA

27.8.2024 - 20:26

Not convincing, but successful: Iga Swiatek in the 1st round of the US Open
Not convincing, but successful: Iga Swiatek in the 1st round of the US Open
Keystone

World No. 1 Iga Swiatek does not make a convincing impression at her start to the US Open, but fights her way through the first round.

27.08.2024, 20:26

Swiatek made no fewer than 41 unforced errors against Kamilla Rakhimova (WTA 104), who had actually lost in the last round of qualifying. It took her almost two hours to prevail 6:4, 7:6 (8:6). Swiatek fended off three set points in a row in the tie-break of the second set. The 23-year-old Pole has only lost once in the first round at 23 Grand Slam tournaments - in 2019 at Wimbledon against Switzerland's Viktorija Golubic.

SDA

