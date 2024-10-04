  1. Residential Customers
Separation Swiatek ends collaboration with successful coach

SDA

4.10.2024 - 10:21

Iga Swiatek is looking for a coach.
Picture: Keystone

World number one Iga Swiatek is looking for a new coach. The Polish player is ending her collaboration with her compatriot Tomasz Wiktorowski.

04.10.2024, 11:12

"After three years of the greatest successes in my career, we have decided to end our journey together," Swiatek wrote in a post on Instagram.

She has won four of her five tournament victories at Grand Slam events to date with Wiktorowski at her side. Swiatek also let it be known that "talks are currently underway with foreign coaches".

SDA

