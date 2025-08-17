Poland's Iga Swiatek is one win away from winning the tournament in Cincinnati Keystone

Iga Swiatek (WTA 3) reaches the final of the WTA 1000 tournament in Cincinnati for the first time. The Wimbledon winner also wins the semi-final against Kazakhstan's Yelena Rybakina (WTA 10) in two sets.

Swiatek retained the upper hand in her fourth meeting with Rybakina this year with a commanding 7:5, 6:3 victory. The six-time Grand Slam tournament winner from Poland now leads the direct duels with the Kazakh with 6:4 victories.

Her opponent in the final at the tournament in the US state of Ohio will either be the Italian Jasmine Paolini (WTA 9) or the Russian Veronika Kudermetova (WTA 36).

