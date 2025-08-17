Iga Swiatek (WTA 3) reaches the final of the WTA 1000 tournament in Cincinnati for the first time. The Wimbledon winner also wins the semi-final against Kazakhstan's Yelena Rybakina (WTA 10) in two sets.
Swiatek retained the upper hand in her fourth meeting with Rybakina this year with a commanding 7:5, 6:3 victory. The six-time Grand Slam tournament winner from Poland now leads the direct duels with the Kazakh with 6:4 victories.
Her opponent in the final at the tournament in the US state of Ohio will either be the Italian Jasmine Paolini (WTA 9) or the Russian Veronika Kudermetova (WTA 36).